Headline acts at Untold Festival 2025 including Armin Van Buuren, Martin Garrix, DJ Bliss, Tujamo, Alok, Irina Rimes and INNA met backstage with a group of young people living with and beyond cancer, in meet-and-greets organised by patient advocacy group Youth Cancer Europe (YCE). Held annually in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, Untold is one of Europe’s biggest music festivals and is currently ranked #3 in DJ Mag’s list of the world’s best festivals.

Now in its tenth year of partnership, Untold has been welcoming Youth Cancer Europe members since the festival’s inception in 2015. This year’s YCE delegation to the festival included 20 participants from across Europe, each bringing their own story of resilience and hope. It was a meaningful opportunity for connection, visibility, and representation, highlighting the need to centre the voices and lived experiences of young cancer survivors in all areas of public life, including culture.

YCE’s presence at Untold also raised awareness about YARN (the European Youth Cancer Network), a bold new initiative co-funded by the European Union under the EU4Health programme. YCE coordinates this multi-stakeholder project, which spans 25 EU Member States and three eligible neighbouring countries. It is the largest lived experience-driven effort of its kind in Europe, focused on improving the quality of life for young people affected by cancer. It puts youth voices at the heart of decision-making, supported by advocacy training through its ACE Academy, new frameworks for long-term follow-up, and public engagement campaigns — including visibility at major cultural events like Untold.

YCE’s role at the festival helped bring YARN’s mission to the forefront, using music and storytelling to inspire real change across healthcare and policy, while helping to raise further awareness about the challenges facing young people affected by cancer today, including mental health, discrimination in care, and barriers to equity and inclusion across Europe.

Youth Cancer Europe continues to be at the forefront of driving change in EU policy through a combination of community-led research, policy papers, training programmes, and grassroots advocacy. Its latest work includes an Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) training toolkit for healthcare professionals, and ongoing efforts to address systemic discrimination in cancer care, particularly among underserved groups such as the LGBTQ+ community, ethnic minorities and young migrants.

For more information about Youth Cancer Europe please visit www.youthcancereurope.org