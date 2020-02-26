Asian young man hit and kicked out of the metro train by football supporters in Bucharest over Coronavirus fears

The supporters of Rapid football club have hit and kicked out of the metro train an Asian young man at the subway today. The fans were taking the metro to go to the stadium where Rapid played against a local football club, Turris Turnu Magurele.

According to eyewitnesses, the football fans had accused the Asian man he is responsible for spreading coronavirus, had hit, pushed and spit the young man. In the end they forced him to get out of the train.

“They bullied him, pushed him, some even spit on him before kicking him out of the train. He was a young man with Asian origins, they kicked him out of the train in the Aurel Vlaicu tube station”, a witness recounted, quoted by Digi24.