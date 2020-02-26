Asian young man hit and kicked out of the metro train by football supporters in Bucharest over Coronavirus fears
The supporters of Rapid football club have hit and kicked out of the metro train an Asian young man at the subway today. The fans were taking the metro to go to the stadium where Rapid played against a local football club, Turris Turnu Magurele.
According to eyewitnesses, the football fans had accused the Asian man he is responsible for spreading coronavirus, had hit, pushed and spit the young man. In the end they forced him to get out of the train.
“They bullied him, pushed him, some even spit on him before kicking him out of the train. He was a young man with Asian origins, they kicked him out of the train in the Aurel Vlaicu tube station”, a witness recounted, quoted by Digi24.
This is ridiculous! Me myself being Chinese and seeing people getting bullied or me myself getting discriminated. It just feels like we aren’t in the same world! This has to stop! Racism is not a way to deal with stuff! It won’t help. Stop bullying them. Yes it could have been Chinese’s people fault but no one in this world ever make a mistake that kills other? What about all the wars? World war 1&2! Iran and America. All around the world. This world won’t become better if you poison it even more. It’s already quite toxic and why more? This is not a way to deal with your stuff. Really. Can you do anything to help? You might not be able to get it out but stop racism, discrimination, bullying just stop it. It will definitely help but wash your hands protect yourself first. And help people who you see are getting bullied. We need to help this world. This is a planet but it’s our home. This is mistakes but we all make them. Why are we dealing with ridiculous stuff when we can stop it. We want a better world not a worse. Stop this and learn from your mistakes and this message…