The project documents the authentic experiences of Generation Z, a generation raised in the glow of screens but often overwhelmed by feelings of isolation. The exhibition invites reflection on how young people navigate the tension between the need for connection and the desire to withdraw, between constant contact and the real absence of another’s gaze.

Six young people aged between 19 and 28—a DJ, a video game design student, an architecture student, a musician who studied sociology, an architect who experienced the “height of loneliness” in a foreign city, and a young woman from a war-torn country—give face and voice to this research. Through their stories, the exhibition speaks about vulnerability, the need for authenticity, and how loneliness can sometimes become a form of survival. In the pinhole camera images, intimate spaces transform into inner landscapes, and the outlines of the world become gateways to the self.

During the exhibition, visitors can observe the protagonists in their solitary daily rituals: making coffee, watching anime, or doomscrolling. In addition, visitors will have access to interviews where participants speak openly about the moments they feel loneliness most intensely, the phenomena they associate with it, how the city can amplify or diminish it, and other challenges faced by their generation through this lens.

The sound component, created by Mihai Balabas, adds emotional depth to the exhibition: a mosaic of voices, breaths, fragments of conversation, and acoustic landscapes creates a sensory map of loneliness, where each sound becomes a window into another state. Visitors are invited to listen, observe, and let themselves be carried through a universe that offers no answers but opens up questions.

The project is based on interdisciplinary research, bringing together perspectives from sociology, psychotherapy, journalism, and visual arts. The team documented how young people experience loneliness today through interviews, questionnaires, and public calls directed at those aged 13 to 28. Over 150 testimonies were collected in a collaborative process, providing a complex picture of a multifaceted social phenomenon—from consciously chosen solitude to isolation imposed by the pace of contemporary life.

The era of social media platforms has created an emotional paradox: constant connection has generated a new form of loneliness, amplified by the pandemic—a defining event for Generation Z. “Atlas of Loneliness @GenZ:TM” offers a space for dialogue and introspection, where visitors can explore not only how young people experience loneliness but also how we recognize, manage, and transform it ourselves.

A dedicated microsite, created in collaboration with Scena9, will soon host full interviews, video materials, and a series of podcasts, extending the exhibition’s story beyond the physical space and providing the public with a continuous, participatory experience.

Behind the project is a multidisciplinary team:

Maria Neneciu – curator and coordinator, author of the exhibition concept;

Andrei Dudea – photographer and videographer, creator of images that transform intimacy into landscape;

Ionuț Dulămiță – journalist and documentarian, producer of the interviews;

Mihai Balabaș – sound designer, creator of the exhibition’s sonic universe;

Andreea Găzdaru – psychotherapist & Mădălina Muscă – sociologist; together, they designed the project questionnaire and will analyze the documentation results.

The project is carried out in partnership with Scena9, Minitremu Association, Contrasens Association, and Plai Cultural Center, organizations recognized for their interdisciplinary initiatives dedicated to contemporary social and cultural phenomena.

After Timișoara, the exhibition will travel to Casa Mincu in Bucharest in November, marking the conclusion of the first stage of the project.

“Atlas of Loneliness @GenZ:TM” is an invitation to empathy, an attempt to map a shared state in a world that hides it behind filters and status updates. It is an exercise in curiosity and closeness, as well as a plea for rediscovering authentic presence—the voice, the gaze, the real encounter. “Atlas of Loneliness @GenZ:TM” is a project led by Patrupetrei, funded by the Municipality of Timișoara through the Project Center.