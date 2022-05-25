Atrocities, war crimes committed by Russian forces against American family in Ukraine formally reported to U.S. State Department

An American man, his U.S. visa-holding Ukrainian wife, and mother-in-law are victims of violent atrocities committed by Russian forces according to evidence provided to the U.S. Department of State and other authorities in Warsaw, Poland on Friday.

According to Kirillo Alexandrov, a 27-year-old man from Jackson, Michigan, he, his young wife and mother-in-law were subjected to beatings, violent physical assaults, forced labor for Russian forces, mock executions and other atrocities that are classified as war crimes under the Geneva Conventions.

Alexandrov has participated in a series of interviews with officials from the U.S. Department of State and U.S. law enforcement agencies. Additionally, the International Criminal Court, United Nations, and other bodies have been made aware of the reported abuse and are said to have launched their own investigations. Members of Project DYNAMO, including those who rescued Alexandrov and his family from Russian captivity, are also cooperating with any and all inquiries from authorities.

“This was one of the most difficult missions we have ever taken on requiring a lot of resources, coordination, and maneuvering behind the scenes,” said Bryan Stern, co-founder of Project DYNAMO. “At the end of the day, DETROIT LIONS (the name given to the mission by Project DYNAMO) was a success for two simple reasons; the generous financial donations we have received allowing DYNAMO to conduct such a dangerous and complex rescue and our close and positive relationship with the U.S. State Department, who have been an excellent partner through the life cycle of this case. Thanks to all the donors from around the world and the hard-working Foreign Service Officers at USEMB Kyiv and USEMB Warsaw. Their support resulted in Kirillo and his family being safe, out of harm’s way, and working with the proper authorities to make sure the Russian forces responsible for these vile acts are held accountable for their despicable crimes against humanity. The sanctioned crimes committed against this American civilian and family are the definition of dishonor from any professional military force and a violation of any ethical code of any military anywhere.”

Alexandrov and his family were taken captive in late March, falsely charged with espionage, and illegally held hostage by Russian forces until Project DYNAMO conducted a daring rescue operation early this month. Alexandrov was falsely charged by the Russian military and security services with almost a dozen fabricated crimes that included alleged spying and espionage on behalf of the U.S. government. All of these charges were confirmed to be wholly false by U.S. officials. While in the custody of the Russian forces — almost immediately as they were detained — Russian forces committed violent war crimes against the falsely-charged young couple, with senior Russian officers sanctioning the acts of brutality.

Russian soldiers reportedly told Alexandrov they were authorized to kill him but planned to send him and his family to Moscow, where they would face more than 20 years in prison or worse. Alexandrov was detained more than 100 kilometers behind the front line in an area wholly controlled by Russian forces and surrounded by regular and irregular Russian troops, land mines, tanks, artillery, and dozens of checkpoints.

Project DYNAMO planned and developed two distinct plans to secure Alexandrov and his family. The first was a negotiated release and the second was a unilateral rescue operation. Negotiations with Alexandrov’s captors took place for over a month, while planning for the unilateral option was also ongoing. Negotiations for his release were positive, however, forward progress on the ground had seemingly stalled. A window of opportunity capitalizing on Russia’s Victory Day celebrations presented itself. Project DYNAMO initiated the ground option, seizing the element of distraction amid Russian festivities and, in a daring operation, rescued Alexandrov and his family.

The team brainstormed many tactical options, including land, air, and water via the Dnipro River. A ground operation was ultimately selected through the highly dangerous, fragile and contested areas between Ukrainian and Russian checkpoints in Russian-controlled Kherson Oblast. The mission was designated “DETROIT LIONS,” and Alexandrov, a Michigan native, was referred to as “LION 1.”

Post-operational debriefings revealed many previously unknown clues, including the notion that Russian forces were never actually going to release Alexandrov and his family. Military experts involved in the operation surmise that because Alexandrov and his family are the first living American victims of war crimes in decades, the Russian forces intended to “silence the secret” and kill them discreetly without a trace.

According to Project DYNAMO, the team conducted a complicated and highly dangerous rescue operation to secure the family, placing them within feet of violent Russian reprisal. Once the Project DYNAMO rescue team had positive control of the family, they raced to the Polish border, traveling 15 hours across the Ukraine war zone with Alexandrov and his family in tow. Upon crossing the border, Alexandrov was embraced by his mother and step-father, who made the journey from Michigan to Warsaw in mid-April while Project DYNAMO planned and executed the rescue.

“I will never and could never forget any of this,” Alexandrov said. “I don’t know how I can ever repay Bryan and Project DYNAMO for all of this, because we would be dead if it wasn’t for them.”

Recognizing that the U.S. government was unlikely to conduct operations on the ground in Ukraine, Project DYNAMO forward-deployed team members in January of 2022 to begin planning for rescue operations in the event of a Russian invasion. Project DYNAMO conducted the very first rescue mission of the war within the first hour of hostile actions in Kyiv and has since rescued more than 1,100 people in over 80 missions from the most hostile areas of the country.

Derived from “Operation Dynamo,” the codename issued to the Dunkirk evacuation operation of World War II, Project Dynamo is a privately run, donor-funded evacuation organization being run by extraordinary civilians attempting to do the impossible — rescue Americans and their allies from hostile regions of the world.