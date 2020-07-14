Austria bans direct flights from Romania as of July 16

Austria is banning regulate direct flights from Romania as of Thursday, July 16, following an order by thy Austrian minister of Health, who updated the list of countries considered with “SARS-CoV-2 risk”, APA reports.

Overall, the list includes 18 states. Besides Romania, there are also Bulgaria, Republic of Moldova, all countries of the Western Balkans and Egypt among the banned countries.

Therefore significant impact is expected over the Austrian Airline flights, whose routes to Belgrade, Bucharest, Cairo, Podgorica, Sarajevo, Sibiu, Skopje, Sofia, Tirana and Varna to Vienna-Schwechat remain canceled until the end of July.

At the same time, other flights from Belarus, China, UK, Iran, Portugal, Russia, Sweden and Ukraine are also banned.

On the other hand, flights from Lombardy, Italy will be resumed to Austria.