Authorities consider relaxing restrictions for the elderly

Authorities are analysing the possibility to relax going out restrictions for elderly over 65, with the time frame when they can go out for shopping to be suitably phased a little earlier in the morning than it is now, from 11:00hrs to 13:00hrs.

“We are analysing a relaxation of the programme for elderly older than 65. The weather is warmer now and the time from from 11:00hrs to 13:00hrs is not the most suitable one. It will be phased a little earlier in the morning so that elderly should also benefit of the best hygiene conditions in stores, as the cleaning is done first thing in the morning,” said Interior Minister Marcel Vela on Facebook.

He added that another time frame for the elderly to go out is also considered in the evening or in the afternoon.

PM Orban: Solutions will be found for the vulnerable categories to receive masks for free

On the other hand, PM Ludovic Orban has said on Thursday that solutions will be sought so that vulnerable people should get protection masks for free, as wearing masks will be mandatory as of May 15 when going out restrictions are expected to relax.

The premier added that Romanian made facemasks are already in the process of being manufactured.

On the other hand, the PM has slammed the document “The Big Vacation” drafted by Adrian Streinu-Cercel, the manager of Matei Bales Institute for Infectious Diseases, that proposed that elderly should be quarantined. “It’s a weird idea, I haven’t seen a biggest nonsense than that (…) It’s insanity, the document must not be considered”, said Orban.

The PM wondered if Streinu Cercel’s plan had showed up accidentally, stressing proposals are extremely serious and they must not be treated with smiles.

“It’s like a document made in the 50s“, the PM continued, referring to the other proposals in the controversial paper. “Like the state will take over everything, energy distribution, water, utilities bills, nobody is paying taxes, the state is solving them all”.