Autism – Food for the Brain

Introduction

People who have autism are often deficient in various nutrients. It can happen due to their habit of food rejection or not being able to digest properly.

So, what’s the solution?

In our opinion, including food supplements can be pretty beneficial in this aspect. However, if you’re looking for a long-term resolution, we’ll ask you to change your kid’s diet plan in accordance with their feeding habits.

Nutrition And Autism – The Do’s And The Don’ts

Being careful is the key while treating a kid suffering from autism. Therefore, like other aspects, you have to follow a list of “do’s and don’ts” with diet planning too. Here’s what you need to learn in this aspect.

The Must Includes

In this section, we’ll talk about some of the elements that you should include in the diet structure of your child. Let’s keep reading.

1. Whole Food

Whole food items, such as barley, oats, and quinoa, are rich in vitamin B and D. Therefore, they can treat brain inflammation and boost (and preserve) your memory. Besides, whole grains are also safe, as they grow in the ground and, therefore, don’t require a label.

2. Fishes

Oily fishes, like sardines, salmon, herring, and mackerel, tend to contain a higher level of omega-three fatty acids. Hence, intaking them at least thrice a week can improve the blood flow in your brain and boost your cognitive skills.

3. Fruits

Fruits, especially the ones enriched in vitamin C, tend to decrease the level of free radicals from your body. This, in turn, lowers the risk of brain inflammation or any further health problems. Besides, vitamin B-rich fruits also improve the balance of an autistic individual.

4. Lean Meats

Meat, like egg, is an excellent source of protein. Therefore, it can strengthen the core of your health system and boost your immune system too. Lean meats are also considered to be an excellent source of iron, which helps in improving cognitive function and memory.

5. Nuts And Seeds

Most nuts and seeds contain a considerable amount of omega-three fatty acids and vitamin E. Therefore, eating them regularly can help you maintain optimal health for your brain. Besides, consuming magnesium-rich nuts (almonds) can also enhance your neural health and manage the health of your nervous system.

The Must Avoids

Aside from the inclusions, you will need to exclude some items from your child’s diet structure too. The following are a few of them.

1. Sugar

Eating too much sugar can reduce the level of good bacteria in an individual’s gut. Hence, if a patient with autism keeps eating the same, it can increase their digestive problems even more. It, in turn, will make them even more irritable, hyperactive, and impulsive.

2. Dairy Products

Dairy products, such as yogurt, milk, and cheese, significantly increase the secretion of exorphins in one’s body. It can lead to various issues like brain fog, hyperactivity, concentration issues, etc., in an autistic individual.

3. Gluten

Due to their digestive inefficiency, kids with ASD tend to be pretty sensitive to gluten. Thus, if they consume it regularly, it can disrupt their intestinal ecosystem and cause inflammation. In severe cases, eating gluten-induced food can also cause diarrhea in children.

4. Soy

Like casein and gluten, soy, too, can cause an abnormal immune response in autistic children. In some cases, it might also lead to seizures, which can be life-threatening for people who have autism. Additionally, it can also aggravate a number of ASD symptoms, such as excessive anxiety, hand flapping, diarrhea, etc.

5. Processed Meats

Processed or canned meat products usually come with a lot of salt and preservatives. Thus, eating these food items can aggravate stomach issues in children with ASD. Additionally, it can also increase the blood pressure in a child due to having a higher level of salt.

In Conclusion

Usually, an autistic child doesn’t like making changes in their routine, and the same goes for their diet too. Hence, don’t alter the whole diet plan in a single day. It will affect the consistency in your child’s life.

Instead, you should make one change every week and see how your toddler reacts to it. If you’re getting negative results, talking to a pediatrician can be helpful for you.