Autumn Equinox 2025: Day and Night Nearly Equal Today

Today, at 21:19 Romanian time, the autumn equinox 2025 occurs. It marks the official end of summer and the beginning of astronomical autumn. From now on, the days gradually become shorter, and the nights longer, until the winter solstice on December 21.

The equinox is the astronomical event that marks the moments of the year when day and night are approximately equal in length. It occurs twice a year — in March (the spring equinox) and in September (the autumn equinox) — and is experienced simultaneously in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

What astronomical autumn means

Meteorological autumn begins on September 1 and is based on average monthly temperatures, which is useful for climate statistics and agriculture. Astronomical autumn, on the other hand, is strictly based on the Earth’s position relative to the Sun, when the Sun’s astronomical longitude reaches 180°. It starts at the moment of the autumn equinox and ends at the winter solstice, around December 21-22.

Autumn equinox 2025

“The point of the autumn equinox, also called the autumnal point, lies on the celestial sphere at the intersection of the ecliptic (the projection of Earth’s orbital plane onto the celestial sphere) with the celestial equator, which the Sun crosses on this date, moving from the Northern Hemisphere of the celestial sphere to the Southern Hemisphere,” according to the “Amiral Vasile Urseanu” Astronomical Observatory.

Being located at the celestial equator, on this date the Sun rises exactly in the east and sets exactly in the west, making day and night nearly equal in length at all latitudes. An exception occurs in the polar regions: at the North Pole, the long polar night begins, lasting six months, while at the South Pole, the polar day begins, with the Sun visible continuously on the horizon until the spring equinox.

Upcoming autumn equinox dates

Autumn equinox 2026: September 23, 03:05 (Romanian time)

Autumn equinox 2027: September 23, 09:02 (Romanian time)

Autumn equinox 2028: September 22, 14:45 (Romanian time)

When daylight saving time ends

Every autumn, Romania, like other European Union member states, switches to standard time. In 2025, this change will occur on the night of Saturday, October 25, to Sunday, October 26, when clocks will be set back one hour. Thus, 4:00 AM will become 3:00 AM.