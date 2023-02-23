Avalanche in the Rodna Mountains. One tourist died, two others were found alive

Salvamont Romania announced that an avalanche occurred in the Borșa area of ​​the Rodna massif. A group of foreign tourists were caught by a large amount of snow that came off while they were skiing, with initial reports showing that one person has died and two others are missing. ISU Maramureș later announced that the two were found alive and are being medically evaluated.

A tourist from the group of three caught by an avalanche on Thursday in the Rodna Mountains has died, and two others are alive, to be medically evaluated, informed the spokesperson of ISU Maramureş, Cornel Băbut.

The head of Salvamont, Sabin Cornoiu, told Digi 24 that the avalanche occurred on a slope near the Olympic slope. He said that according to the first information, it is a group of Polish tourists. A person called to announce the incident.

Cornoiu said that at the moment there is a risk of avalanche in all mountains in Romania, due to the large layer of snow that has fallen recently, followed by unusually high temperatures.