Average age of the people infected with COVID-19 in Romania decreased. No restaurant re-opening yet
A 28-year-old young woman has been taken directly from the beach in Eforie Nord with coronavirus symptoms on Tuesday and taken to the hospital for infectious diseases in Constanta. The tourist is from Suceava and was on holiday at the seaside. While sunbathing on the beach on Tuesday, she felt sick and fainted on the sun lounger. She had also complained before about losing her sense of taste and smell. Her relatives called the ambulance and SMURD paramedics came on the beach and transported her to the hospital.
Restaurants will not open for now despite HoReCa protest
It is not the case yet for the restaurant to re-open their indoor spaces, Health minister said. The hospitality employees have announced a protest in front of the restaurants and terraces today during 5 p.m. -6 p.m. “to warn over the future of those 400,000 people working in this industry”.