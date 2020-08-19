Average age of the people infected with COVID-19 in Romania decreased. No restaurant re-opening yet

Health minister Nelu Tatary has warned that the average age of the persons infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania has decreased lately, thus more and more young people are getting infected.

The minister said that our country is in phase two (the second hump) of the first pandemic wave.

“As you could see, we’ve been trying in the past week to stabilize the number of infections. This pandemic is not settled in hospital, so observing some rules will lead to the decrease of the community spread and of the number of cases. There has been a decline in the average age of the patients lately, and as well a rise in the number of serious cases on relatively young persons”, the Health minister said.

A 28-year-old young woman has been taken directly from the beach in Eforie Nord with coronavirus symptoms on Tuesday and taken to the hospital for infectious diseases in Constanta. The tourist is from Suceava and was on holiday at the seaside. While sunbathing on the beach on Tuesday, she felt sick and fainted on the sun lounger. She had also complained before about losing her sense of taste and smell. Her relatives called the ambulance and SMURD paramedics came on the beach and transported her to the hospital.

The spread of the novel coronavirus is being increasingly driven by people aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s who are unaware they are infected because they have no or mild symptoms, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned on Tuesday.

Because many people from this age range are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms of COVID-19, they unknowingly pass on the virus to others, Takeshi Kasai, WHO’s regional director for the Western Pacific explained.

Restaurants will not open for now despite HoReCa protest

It is not the case yet for the restaurant to re-open their indoor spaces, Health minister said. The hospitality employees have announced a protest in front of the restaurants and terraces today during 5 p.m. -6 p.m. “to warn over the future of those 400,000 people working in this industry”.