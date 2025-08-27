Parents are looking for back-to-school budget optimization, with 75% (up from 67% in 2024) willing to switch to cheaper brands if the preferred one becomes too expensive, 65% ready to shop at more affordable retailers over preferred ones, and 51% to choose private labels to save money, according to the Deloitte back-to-school 2025 study. This behaviour is based on parents’ concerns about their personal financial situation – 83% estimate similar or worse household financial situation compared to previous year -, the expectations regarding economic slowdown (54%), and the potential for higher prices (52%).

Under these conditions, the estimated budget allocated for this purpose is projected to remain similar to last year (equivalent of USD 570 per child, down just USD 14 from 2024), and the overall market holds relatively steady al USD 31 billion. This year, parents will pay more for clothes and accessories (+6%), while school supplies (-3%, and technology products – computers, electronic gadgets, or digital subscriptions (-8%) will decrease.

Parents with lower income are expected to spend 10% more than last year because of higher price, while those with middle and higher incomes to pull back spending (-7% and -9%, respectively).

On the other hand, 90% of parents (compared to 86% in 2024) plan to enrol their children in extracurricular activities, for which they estimate to spend less than last year (USD 532 per child compared to USD 582 in 2024). They believe that such activities are important for developing skills that artificial intelligence cannot replace (83%), child’s mental health (87%), and keeping children engaged while the parents are at work (55%).

When shopping, 83% of parents (compared to 77% in 2024) prefer mass merchants and online stores (68%). In-store shopping is preferred for purchasing furniture (70%) and clothing and accessories (58%), while online retailers are favourite for electronic devices (71%), computers (69%), and school supplies (54%). At the same time, 71% of parents are willing to wait longer for free shipping.

At the same time, 41% of back-to-school shoppers plan to use social media for shopping (compared to 33% in 2024), with Gen Z embracing it at an even higher rate (75%). One-third of study participants say they will use artificial intelligence, including generative AI, when shopping, mainly to compare prices and find deals. On the other hand, 32% of parents said influencer content is more trustworthy than brand content.

“The results of the study indicate that price is becoming the main criterion in buying back-to-school products, as parents are increasingly concerned regarding budget optimization in the current economic context, marked by uncertainty in most of the economies worldwide. The budgetary constraints faced by governments are also prompting European consumers to approach their spending plans with caution, and those in Romania even more so, given the return of high inflation rate, due to energy cap removal and general VAT rate increase from 19% to 21%. According to the National Bank of Romania, annual inflation rate is expected to exceed 9% in September 2025 and to be around 8.8% at the end of the year. Thus, retailers must adjust their pricing policies to remain relevant to customers looking for the best deals,” said Raluca Baldea, Tax Partner, Deloitte Romania, and Leader of the Retail and Consumer Goods Industry.

Environmental protection remains a concern – more than three-quarters of parents (37%) care about sustainability but prioritize price when considering purchasing a sustainable product. At the same time, 33% would buy pre-owned products when available, and only 18% actively seek out sustainable products and are willing to pay more for them.

Deloitte back-to-school 2025 study, now in its 18th edition, wad conducted among about 1,200 US parents of school-aged children.