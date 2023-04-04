Bad weather across the country until Saturday. Blizzards in the mountains
The code orange for blizzards has been extended and a severe weather advisory will be in effect until Saturday. The weather will be dreary and cold across the country. Highs will be between 0 and 12 degrees, with the highest values in the south. Rainfalls will cover all regions: it will rain in the southern regions, it will be mixed in the northern half and snow in the mountains. Amounts of water 30 l/m2 will collect, at high altitudes, a layer of snow will be deposited and there will be periods of blizzard and reduced visibility.
The wind blow in most of the territory, and in the south and east, gusts will reach 75 km/h. There will be persistent clouds in the sky of the Capital and it will temporarily rain moderately quantitatively. The wind will reach speeds of 65 km/h, and the thermometers will not be more than 8 degrees Celsius. In the mountain areas, it will be cold, it will snow and a new layer of snow will fall. The wind will intensify, and the snow will continue until the weekend.
As a result of the weather phenomena, during the yellow code, until today at 10:00, the firefighters carried out 61 interventions (54 in Bucharest and 7 in Ilfov) for the removal of 41 trees, 12 construction elements, 6 pillars , 1 electricity cable and 1 traffic light. 32 cars were damaged, the authorities reported.
There will be rainfalls and snowfalls in all regions in the next few days, without exception. It will also snow in the plains, because on Thursday the minimums will be -2 degrees in Oltenia and -1 in Muntenia. In Dobrogea, the minimums will reach +1 C.
Today, April 4 minimum temperatures ranged from minus 4C to +9C, and minus 10C in the mountains. Highs ranged from 1C to 12C.
On Wednesday, April 5, lows will range from minus 3C to +4C and highs from 0C to 9C, while Thursday, April 6 the lows will be from minus 3C to +4C and high from 0C to 10C.