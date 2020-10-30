Bad weather ahead: Rainfalls, sleet and strong wind in most part of the country, snowfalls and blizzard in the mountains

Romanian meteorologists have issued on Friday a bad weather alert for most part of the country, with rainfalls and strong wind in store and snowfalls in the mountains. There is a Code Yellow alert for strong wind in the mountains, in 17 counties.

There will be raining in northern, central, eastern and southeastern country from Friday at noon till Sunday afternoon, with mixed falls in the Moldavia’s sub-Carpathian regions and in the depressions in the eastern Transylvania.

The falls will exceed 15…20liters per sqm and even 30l/sqm in some areas. The wind will blow in south-west on Friday and Saturday and in the east and south-east on Sunday, generally reaching speeds of 50..60kmph. The wind gusts will reach 60..80kmph in the mountain areas.

The weather will get colder in the eastern half of the country.

The Code Yellow alert for strong wind and snowfalls is valid as of Saturday, 02:00hrs till Sunday at 20:00hrs in the mountain areas of 17 counties: Maramureș, Bistrița Năsăud, Suceava, Mureș, Neamț, Harghita, Covasna, Brașov, Prahova, Dâmbovița, Argeș, Vâlcea, Sibiu, Alba, Hunedoara, Gorj and Caraș Severin.