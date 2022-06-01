Bad weather alert in 19 counties: Storms and hail expected

Meteorologists have issued a Code Yellow alert for bad weather and strong wind across 19 counties in Romania. The warning is valid from 12:00hrs to 21:00hrs.

According to ANM, the counties of Suceava, Botoșani, Neamț, Iași, Bacău, Vrancea, Buzău, Prahova, Dâmbovița, Argeș, Covasna, Brașov, Vâlcea, Sibiu, Alba, Hunedoara, Gorj, Mehedinți and Caraș-Severin are targeted.

In the Southern Carpathians, locally in Moldova, as well as in the north of Muntenia, there will be periods of accentuated atmospheric instability which will be manifested by thunderstorms, torrential downpours, short-term wind gusts, storms and hail. The falls will exceed 20-30 l / sqm and isolated 40 l / sqm.

Weather forecast in Bucharest

The weather will be warm on Wednesday in the Capital, with showers and wind in the afternoon and evening, it is shown in the special forecast for Bucharest, issued by the National Meteorological Administration.

According to meteorologists, on Wednesday, between 12.00 and 21.00, in the Capital area, the weather will be warm and the sky will be variable. In the afternoon and evening there are conditions for manifestations of atmospheric instability, respectively showers, thunderstorms and short-term wind gusts.

The maximum temperature will be 30-31 degrees.