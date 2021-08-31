Bad weather alert in ten counties

Meteorologists issued a code yellow warning of bad weather and torrential rains valid from Tuesday, from 12.00, until Wednesday, at 10.00. Counties from Maramureș, Crișana and northwestern Transylvania are targeted.

According to the warning, it will rain in significant quantities in regions from Mureș, Bistrița-Năsăud, Sălaj, Cluj, Maramureș, Arad, Bihor, Satu Mare, Hunedoara and Alba counties.

During the mentioned interval, in Maramureș, the west and the north of Transylvania and locally in Crișana there will be showers and thunderstorms. The showers will also have a torrential character, and in short time intervals the quantities of water will exceed 25 … 35 l / sqm and isolated, especially in the mountains, 40 … 45 l / sqm.

“During Wednesday (September 1) the wind will intensify in most parts of the country, and in the western, northern, central and mountainous regions there will be showers, in some places significant in quantity,” meteorologists said.