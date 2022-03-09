Bad weather alert: Snowfalls, minus 9 to the Bucharest outskirts, up to minus 18 in other regions

The National Meteorology Administration has issued a weather report valid from Wednesday to Saturday. Meteorologists announce frosty weather, with temperatures that will drop in some areas to minus 18 degrees. Low temperatures will be accompanied by wind, which will further amplify the feeling of cold.

Between Wednesday and Saturday, the weather will be particularly cold for this period. It will be cold at night and in the morning, at first in the mountain bottomlands and in the sub-Carpathian hills, and on Thursday to Friday (March 10/11) and Friday to Saturday (March 11/12) in the center and north of the country and in smaller areas.

Minimum temperatures will be between -14 and -4 degrees, with lower values ​​in the depressions in eastern Transylvania, isolated below -18 degrees.

The wind will have some intensifications in Moldova, Dobrogea and eastern Muntenia, especially during Thursdays (March 10) and Fridays (March 11), with gust speeds, generally 45 … 55 km / h, and the sensation of cold will be amplified.

Extremely cold weather in Bucharest till Saturday

The weather will be particularly cold in Bucharest, meteorologists say in the special forecast for Bucharest, valid until Saturday. Between Wednesday at 10.00 – Saturday at 10.00, the weather will be extremely cold, and the maximum temperatures will be 1 … 4 degrees, and the minimum -6 …- 4 degrees, lower in the peripheral area until around -9 degrees.

The sky will be cloudy and there will be intervals of light snow. The wind will be light and moderate, with some intense gusts during Thursday (March 10).