Bad weather warning for the whole country: Rain, strong wind and snow in the mountains

The National Meteorology Administration (ANM) has issued a bad weather weather warning for the period 9-11 January. According to meteorologists, during this interval it will rain throughout the country, and snow is expected in the mountains. At the same time, the wind will blow strongly in most areas.

The weather alert comes into force from Monday, January 9, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., and is valid until Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. In the mentioned interval, the area of ​​rains will gradually expand from the western regions and cover the whole country. In the southern half, amounts of water will accumulate that will exceed 20…25 l/m2 in limited areas and 40 l/m2 in some areas.

In the mountain areas, there will be mixed precipitation, and at altitudes above 1600 m, snowfall will prevail and a layer of snow will be deposited, more consistent in the Southern Carpathians and the Curvature Carpathians. Temporarily the wind will intensify throughout the interval in most areas, with speeds generally of 45…55 km/h.

In the high mountain area, the gusts will be 60…80 km/h with higher speeds, over 90 km/h during the night from Monday to Tuesday (09/10 January) in the Southern Carpathians, blowing snow and reducing visibility.