Bad weather wreaked havoc: Floods, broken bridges, 7 Stairs canyon filled with boulders and silt after flood

The rains and storms covering Romania after the heat wave have played havoc. Two bridges that have been destroyed, after the river level rose dangerously high. 11 counties are still under orange code for storms, and for another 24, the warning is code yellow. For seven rivers, a flood code orange was issued until 8:00 a.m. Monday morning.

The overflowing waters also wreaked havoc in Prahova, including in the tourist resorts. A bridge was swept away by the overflowing waters of the Azuga River and crashed into another bridge, which is now in danger of collapsing. The water also overflowed the 7 Stairs canyon, in Brașov county, which was filled with boulders, silt and broken tree remains. The canyon and zipline were closed when the flood occurred.

At Valu lui Traian, in Constanța county, it rained so much that the water entered people’s yards. The rain spoiled the last weekend day of seaside tourists. Tourists then found themselves prisoners in the congestion formed on the road between the resorts. On DN39, between Tuzla and Lazu, the cars traveled in a column for a long time.

In Constanța county, the yellow bad weather code is valid until Monday at 10:00 a.m. There are also problems in Tulcea county. Firefighters were called to remove wind-blown trees from roadways and remove water from people’s yards.