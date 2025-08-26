Băneasa Forest at Risk: Forest Roads May Open to Cars

Over 40 non-governmental organizations and civic groups, together with the Bucharest Environmental Platform, are raising the alarm about the current situation of Băneasa Forest. In an open letter sent today, the NGOs are urging the Ministry of Environment, Waters, and Forests to prohibit the opening of forest roads to car traffic, warning that such a measure would violate the provisions of the Forestry Code (Law no. 331/2024) and severely impact the integrity of Băneasa Forest, part of the Bucharest-Ilfov Green Belt.

For nearly two decades, the developer of the Greenfield neighborhood has been pressuring to open roads through Băneasa Forest, despite being legally obligated to create access routes from the Ring Road, as stipulated in urban planning documentation. Any potential opening of the forest road between Consolight and Aleea Padina would allow uncontrolled expansion of the neighborhood and irreversibly compromise the integrity of Băneasa Forest.

The letter’s signatories emphasize that the targeted road is public property and part of the national forest fund, where the Forestry Code prohibits public car traffic. Băneasa Forest is the green lung of the Capital. Opening the forest road would fragment the Green Belt, destroy natural habitats, and undermine Bucharest residents’ right to a healthy environment.

The open letter requests that the Minister of Environment, Ms. Diana Buzoianu, publicly commit to keeping the forest roads closed, verify the legality of the toll contract signed between the Ilfov Forestry Directorate and the Greenfield Băneasa Federation, and initiate procedures to designate Băneasa Forest as a protected natural area. Full transparency is also demanded, including the publication of the contract, as it concerns property owned by the state.

The organizations warn that opening forest roads to car traffic would set a dangerous precedent, potentially turning other forests in Romania into targets for real estate development. Such a decision would lead to habitat degradation, the disappearance of protected species, increased pollution, and the transformation of forests from spaces for recreation and ecological protection into roadways.