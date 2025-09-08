Băneasa Forest at Risk: NGOs Urge Ban on Car Traffic Roads

The Green Belt Foundation, the Bucharest Natural Park Association, the ECO-CIVICA Foundation, the Urban Nature Network, and the civic group “Save the Vlăsia Forests,” together with several NGOs, civic groups, and citizens, are once again drawing attention to the imminent danger facing Băneasa Forest, where car traffic has already begun to severely affect environmental quality and visitor safety.

On Friday, September 5, during the public debate organized by the Ministry of Environment, Waters, and Forests, Minister Diana Buzoianu firmly supported the creation of the Băneasa Forest Natural Park — part of the Bucharest-Ilfov Green Belt — and opposed car traffic on forest roads. She clearly indicated the solution: termination of the contract signed by Romsilva for opening the forest road between Greenfield and Aleea Pădina, keeping the Vadul Moldovei forest road closed to car traffic, and developing access routes as provided in urban planning documentation. At the same event, the Romsilva representative stated that the contract signed with the real estate developer Impact and the Greenfield Federation could be terminated if Bucharest residents want to protect Băneasa Forest.

“We call on Romsilva’s Director General, Mr. Jean Vișan, to terminate the contract and urgently suspend car access in Băneasa Forest on all forest roads, in line with the new strategy announced by the Ministry of Environment for creating a protected natural area across the entire Băneasa Forest in Bucharest and Ilfov.

It is essential to recall that this forest is one of the most valuable natural resources for the residents of the Capital, and the decision of the Ilfov Forestry Directorate to allow car transit through the forest at Greenfield’s request was taken in a completely non-transparent manner, without any public consultation. Residents, environmental organizations, and civil society had no opportunity to express their opposition to a measure that fragments and degrades the forest, prioritizing privileged access to Băneasa Forest at the expense of the public’s right to a healthy environment. Car traffic through the forest is already causing air and noise pollution, high levels of fine particles (PM10 and PM2.5), excessive dust deposits on vegetation, and noise, disturbing wildlife and degrading the natural environment. In addition, car access limits the forest’s use by families, athletes, and tourists for recreation, putting visitor safety at risk.

According to Article 113, paragraph (2) of the Forestry Code, forest roads are closed to public traffic and may only be used for forest management, emergency interventions in case of natural disasters, or landowners’ access to their properties within the forest fund. Opening them to neighborhoods and real estate developments outside the forest is an abusive and illegal interpretation of the law, creating a dangerous national precedent for all forests near major urban areas,” the NGOs said.

Ciprian Gălușcă, Executive Director, Green Belt Foundation:

“Băneasa Forest is the gateway for Bucharest residents into the Bucharest-Ilfov Green Belt, whether on foot or by bike, and it must remain a natural space free from dust, honking, and exhaust fumes. We call on the new Director General of Romsilva to correct a misstep by the Ilfov Forestry Directorate, taken without consulting relevant stakeholders, and to terminate the contract that allowed car traffic inside Băneasa Forest.”

Dan Bărbulescu, Executive Director, Bucharest Natural Park Association:

“APNB has already prepared the scientific study for designating the protected area, which will be submitted to the Ministry of Environment for the establishment of Băneasa Forest Natural Park. The importance of protection is all the greater since cars are already circulating on the forest roads, causing landscape degradation, covering pedestrians, children, and runners in dust, and above all, fragmenting habitats. If traffic inside the forest is not stopped quickly, we will eventually witness the degradation and loss of the forest.”

The open letter to the authorities was signed by over 40 organizations.