BearMonth kicks off!

WWF, in partnership with Baile Tușnad City Hall and GeoEcological Organization ACCENT, is starting the pilot project for the safety of communities in areas with high brown bear densities.

Concerned with finding a truly sustainable solution to the problems reported more and more often in localities with high densities of brown bears, the specialists of the WWF Romania organization initiated a project aimed at responding both to the need for the safety of the population and the much-needed measures to protect wild life from these areas. The WWF Romania project will be able to be replicated in other localities, where these problems are present.

In certain regions of the country, bears have become a real social problem, as their presence in large numbers poses a threat to the safety and integrity of area residents and their households. Locals and tourists often post photos of bears in residential areas on social networks, and unfortunately, the news presented in the media most often conveys an atmosphere of severe insecurity and danger, without a presentation or analysis of the phenomenon in its entirety complexity.

“This situation creates a negative perception of the species and its importance to ecosystems, and is used by various interest groups in their public discourse to lower the level of protection of the species. At the same time, conservation groups advocate maintaining strict protection, in despite the large number of conflicts. For these reasons, in recent years a divergent vision has been created around the topic of bear conservation, a vision that needs to be reconciled. These are the premises from which our project started,” says Cristian Papp, Wildlife Species Department Coordinator, WWF Romania.

“The conservation of bears and the safety of people is what we all want, and for this we need sustainable solutions, resulting from the involvement and inclusive participation of all interested parties. The Brown Bear has always been present around our town. He is an emblematic element for the city. The solution we want to implement in Băile Tușnad is intended to keep the residents and tourists safe while protecting the brown bear,” said Butyka Zsolt, Mayor of Băile Tușnad.

The project at Băile Tușnad is a complete solution. On the one hand, it is about the installation/consolidation of electric fences, the location of garbage cans, specially designed not to be an attraction for the bear and other safety elements, simultaneously with a sustained monitoring of the bears that appear in the area and that they risk becoming habituated, i.e. used to the presence of man.

Specialists from Babeș-Bolyai University support the pilot project at Băile Tușnad. Prof. Dr. Tibor Hartel, ecologist, Babeș-Bolyai University, said: “Cultural landscapes will play a key role in protecting large carnivores in the context of climate change. Local communities must be helped to adapt to the presence of large carnivores. Such a community it is also that of Băile Tușnad, where the local population shows an extraordinary tolerance towards the bear and would like to capitalize on the presence of these animals in the area, in a way where both people and bears are safe. This project creates an opportunity unique opportunity to help the Băile Tușnad community with information, know-how, finance and the necessary technology. The success of this community will be a rare example at the international level and will serve as a model for peaceful coexistence between man and bear, strategically appropriated by local community.”

The implementation costs of the pilot project amount to 400,000 RON, of which WWF Romania can currently cover 90,000 RON from existing funding. To raise the entire amount, WWF Romania is launching today, November 1, the “Month of Bears” Campaign, which aims to involve as many people as possible in supporting the project, through donations. “We invite all those who love nature and animals to get involved in the challenges that we will launch in the “Month of Bears”, to donate and convince others to do the same, offering them a plush from our program as a gift of adoptions.” says Hanny Bratu, director of marketing and fundraising, WWF Romania.

Donations at https://wwf.ro/.