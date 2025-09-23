The Ministry of Environment has made transparent a draft emergency ordinance that allows the shooting of bears that enter localities. The measure, the ministry says, comes in the context in which the installation of electric fences, chasing or relocating bears “have proven their inefficiency”.

The Ministry of Environment states in the draft published on September 18 that current measures are ineffective when authorities “cannot immediately remove the danger” posed by bears in urban areas and must first attempt deterrence, tranquilization, or relocation. These steps, the ministry argues, “have delayed problem resolution, sometimes culminating in bear attacks on people, resulting in injuries or fatalities.”

“Preventive measures implemented so far—electric fences, bear-proof bins, deterrence, and relocation of habituated bears—have proven ineffective, requiring regulation of a rapid-response procedure in exceptional cases with immediate results in reducing human-bear conflicts. In some localities, daily deterrence has been necessary, yet bears frequently return. Tranquilization and relocation face challenges, as hunting fund managers may refuse to accept relocated bears, and moving habituated bears merely shifts the problem without eliminating the danger,” the ministry explains.

The draft targets bears “exhibiting deviant behavior, losing their wild nature, not avoiding humans, and obtaining food from urban areas, often becoming aggressive toward people and domestic animals.” It also bans feeding bears and proposes fines of 10,000–30,000 lei for violations.Earlier this year, former Environment Minister Mircea Fechet stated that relocation or deterrence of urban bears “does not yield sufficient results.” He argued that problem bears—aggressive or habituated to human waste—should be shot, including those approaching urban areas. He also noted that the current bear culling quota of 426, set during his term, could be revised. In 2024, 381 bears were reportedly shot.

Although hunting quotas were reintroduced in 2024, discussions began during former Minister Tanczos Barna’s term a year earlier, who proposed shooting over 400 bears, prompting criticism from environmental organizations concerned about trophy hunting, including by foreigners.