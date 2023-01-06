Believers expected for Epiphany in Constanta’s port for the blessing of waters service

Tens of thousands of believers are expected on Friday, January 6, in the Tomis tourist port in Constanța, for the religious events organized on the occasion of the celebration of the Baptism of the Lord. Approximately 20,000 people will be present at the event, said the archbishop of Tomis, IPS Teodosie.

According to the Archdiocese of Tomis, IPS Teodosie will officiate, at 8:00 a.m., the Holy Liturgy at the “Holy Apostles Peter and Paul” Archbishop’s Cathedral in Constanta, followed, at 11:30 a.m., by the traditional Epiphany procession, from the Cathedral to the Port tourist Tomis, where, together with a council of priests and deacons, he will officiate the service of the Great Consecration of the Water. At the end of it, IPS Theodosius will throw three crosses into the waters of the sea, symbolizing the Appearance of the Holy Trinity at the water of the Jordan.

The Archdiocese of Tomis has prepared 150,000 PET bottles for the faithful. The Epiphany procession will take place, as usual, with oxen and donkeys.

The PET bottles with the holy water will be placed in the form of the Saint Andrew’s cross and distributed to the faithful after the consecration of the water on Epiphany. The Archdiocese stated that three crosses will be thrown into the water of the sea, for their recovery by jumping into the water “as many as there will be”.

The General Staff of the Naval Forces announced that sailors and military divers will participate on Friday, in the activities on the occasion of the Epiphany, which are organized in the city of Constanţa by the Archdiocese of Tomis.

Epiphany’s frost replaced by spring weather

If Epiphany used to be famous also for the frosty weather in the past, nowadays the weather got warmer and warmer.

Last year it was 19C degrees in the country on Epiphany, and this year it will be +13 C in the south, and it will rain in Transylvania. Epiphany frost came more often in the 80s and is becoming less frequent in the last decade, even in cities with harsher climates.

The warmest Epiphany day in recent decades was in 2022, when in Zimnicea it was +18.9 C. 18 degrees were in Maliuc, Turnu Măgurele and Mahmudia. Even at Predeal it was +10 C.