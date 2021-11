4,884 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, as well as 307 Covid-related deaths, out of which 21 occurred in the previous weeks.

A day ago, on November 11, 5,416 new cases of COVID-19 and 318 deaths, of which 15 previous, were reported.

There were 4,844 COVID-19 cases reported on Friday out of 48,406 conducted tests, which means a positive trend rate of 10%.

1,733 Covid patients are in a more critical condition, in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1,735,277 Covid infections reported in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, November 12, 2021, with 9,590 being reinfected patients more than 180 days since the first infection.

1,556,403 patients were declared cured. The death climbed to 52,513, with 307 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 157 men and 129 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomița, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea and Bucharest. 21 of the recently reported deaths occurred in the previous weeks of October and November, in such counties as Alba,Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Galați, Gorj, Iași, Sălaj, Sibiu. Among the recently reported 307 deaths, one was in the 30-39 age group, 10 in the 40-49 age group, 24 in the 50-59 age group, 70 in the 50-59 age category, 70 in the 60-69 age group, 109 in the 70-79 age range and 93 in patients over 80. 274 of the recent victims had comorbidities, 27 are registered with no comorbidity and no underlying conditions have been reported so far in the case of 6 dead patients. Among the 307 victims, 286 were not vaccinated, 21 were vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2. Those 21 vaccinated victims were aged 50 to over 80, with 19 of them having comorbidities and two other presenting no other disease. 16,019 Romanians infected with coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,733 in intensive care. Among the hospitalized Covid patients now, 273 are children, with 24 of them in ICU.

Infection rate The Covid-19 incidence in Bucharest, in the past 14 days, has climbed down to 7.31 per one thousand inhabitants on Friday. It is the 21st day in a row when the coornavirus infection rate is dropping in the Capital city. The average national infection rate also drops to 6.37 per 1,000 from 6.87. The counties with the highest infection rates are Ilfov (8.91 per 1,000 from 9.67), Bihor (8.85 as against 9.49) and Arad (8.11 as against 8.56). The lowest rates are reported in Suceava, Botoșani and Bistrița Năsăud, with a Covid-19 cumulated incidence below 3 per 1,000.