Best Rated Urban Parks and Public Gardens in Romania

Google Maps has accumulated over one million reviews for urban parks and public gardens in Romania. A recent ranking takes into account the parks and public gardens that have accumulated at least 1000 reviews over the years and have the highest average review ratings.

The best rated parks are in the country’s major cities – Iasi, Timisoara, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Sibiu and Craiova. Of these, two parks – Palas Public Garden in Iași and Iulius Gardens in Timișoara – managed to achieve an excellent rating of 4.8 out of a maximum of 5.

A very pleasant surprise are the parks in small or medium-sized cities such as Blaj, Carei, Câmpina, Slănic Moldova or Sinaia, which have attracted a lot of appreciation from visitors and are among the most beautiful and well-kept parks in Romania.

See the entire ranking here.