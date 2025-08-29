BIAS 2025: Three Days of Air Show Thrills in Bucharest

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bucharest International Air Show (BIAS) 2025 returns to the Capital with the most anticipated aviation event of the year, taking place between August 29 – 31. Over the course of three days, more than 200 pilots and aircraft from Romania and abroad will perform exceptional aerial demonstrations over Bucharest.

The event will be held at Bucharest Băneasa “Aurel Vlaicu” International Airport and ROMAERO, turning the city into a true European hub of aviation. Public access is free.

Bucharest International Air Show 2025: An Unforgettable Experience

BIAS 2025 will transform Bucharest into a genuine European center of aviation, offering an unforgettable experience to all those who love flight, adrenaline, and aerial spectacle.

BIAS 2025: Event Schedule

August 29 – Aviation Professionals and Enthusiasts Day

Starting at 10:00 a.m., the public will have access to the “General Aviation Exhibition”. Civilian and military aircraft, aeronautical equipment, and interactive stands will be on display. Visitors will also enjoy demonstration flights and open training sessions.

August 30–31 – Main Air Show Days

International aerobatic teams such as Patrouille de France, RAF Red Arrows, and many other famous groups will paint the skies of Bucharest on the last weekend of August.

The program includes military and civilian demonstrations with Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets, spectacular displays by the Romanian Air Force, vintage aircraft flights, and precision aerial performances.

In total, over 200 pilots and aircraft from Romania and abroad will be present at BIAS 2025.

The Flying Bulls Return to BIAS 2025

Long-standing partners of BIAS since its first editions, The Flying Bulls return in 2025 with two exceptional aircraft eagerly awaited by aviation fans:

Douglas DC-6B – the imposing four-engine aircraft that once served as Marshal Tito’s personal plane;

P-51D Mustang – the legendary WWII fighter symbolizing aerial superiority.

They will be joined in aerial demonstrations by:

F4U-4 Corsair – an icon of Pacific battles;

BO 105 C – the helicopter capable of performing spectacular aerobatic maneuvers.

Hellenic Air Force “Daedalus” Team Returns

Marking 20 years of existence, the Hellenic Air Force T-6A “Daedalus” Demo Team returns to BIAS 2025. With Beechcraft T-6 Texan II aircraft, the Greek pilots will once again deliver a dynamic, precise, and adrenaline-filled show.

Șoimii României (Hawks of Romania)

George, Andreea, Teo, Vali, and Laszlo – the aerobatic team of the Romanian Aeroclub – will perform again at BIAS 2025.

Premieres at BIAS 2025

Patrouille de France – First Time in Romania

For the first time in Romania, the world-renowned Patrouille de France will perform at BIAS 2025. Known for their elegance and precision, they are among the most prestigious demonstration teams in international military aviation.

Germany’s Eurofighter Typhoon F-2000A

Germany returns with one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world – the Eurofighter Typhoon F-2000A – for another breathtaking demonstration.

RAF Red Arrows – The Legendary British Team, were also scheduled to join BIAS 2025, but their performances were cancelled in Poland and Romania, following the fatal crash of a Polish F-16 jet which was rehearsing for the Radom Air Show, the British Embassy in Bucharest announced today.

“The thoughts of the entire Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team are with the F-16 pilot’s family and friends and we send our deepest condolences to the Polish Air Force.

Displays scheduled for tomorrow and Sunday at Radom Airshow, in Poland, will not take place after the event’s cancellation.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will also, unfortunately, no longer be flying to Romania today [Friday, August 29] to take part in the Bucharest International Airshow.

The Red Arrows are currently at Radom, having arrived earlier this week in anticipation of the events in both Poland and Romania.

As is normal practice following such an incident, the airfield’s runway remains shut with an investigation underway,” the embassy’s press release notes.

HeliForce Returns with Mil Mi-2

After last year’s success, HeliForce returns with the Mil Mi-2 helicopter, delivering another impressive show of skill, power, and precision.

The Romanian Aeroclub at BIAS 2025

The Romanian Aeroclub will once again present some of its most beloved civil aviation teams:

Hawks of Romania – the iconic aerobatic formation with four Extra 330 aircraft, known for their synchronized precision and dynamism;

White Wings – a graceful glider ballet in the sky, showcasing elegance and harmony between pilot and machine;

Blue Wings – the elite parachutists of the Aeroclub, who will color the sky in red, yellow, and blue, Romania’s national colors.

The Romanian Air Force at BIAS 2025

The Romanian Air Force will again be one of the main attractions, displaying an impressive range of military aircraft both in flight and on the ground:

F-16 Fighting Falcon – 4th-generation multirole fighter;

IAR 330 Puma – versatile helicopter for military and humanitarian missions;

IAR 99 Șoim – Romanian-built advanced trainer and light attack aircraft;

C-27J Spartan – tactical transport aircraft;

IAR 316 Alouette – light helicopter for training and missions;

Yakovlev Yak-52 – training aircraft used for pilot instruction;

Antonov AN-26 – widely used transport aircraft for logistical missions.