The western coast of the Black Sea will host one of the most spectacular and challenging nautical events in the area: The Black Sea 200 Regatta 2025, Romania’s first non-stop offshore regatta with a 200 nautical mile route. The event is now in its first edition.

Organized from 21-27 July 2025, the regatta brings together more than 10 boats from the countries around the Black Sea (Romania and Bulgaria), which will face together the waves, the wind and the challenges of an endurance course with start and finish in Mangalia and a spectacular checkpoint on the island of Saint Anastasia, in the Bay of Burgas in Bulgaria.

Offshore regattas involve routes of dozens or hundreds of nautical miles, routes that pass through open areas, where crews have to sail continuously, plan sleep shifts, manage weather changes and safety at sea.

The Black Sea 200 Regatta is more than a sporting competition. It is a demonstration of tactics, endurance and camaraderie on the water. Crews will sail day and night, testing their strategy and resilience in the unpredictable conditions of the Black Sea.

The race is organized through an international partnership between the Seanergya Yacht Sport Club Association, Sailing 4 Fun Association and Yacht Club “Port Bourgas”.

“The Black Sea 200 is the first professionally organized Long Offshore competition in Romania, complying with all the safety rules imposed by the World Sailing regulations and which can be watched online by sailing enthusiasts. Competitors have entered from Romania and Bulgaria. This is the first edition this year, but we want it to become a regular fixture on the regional competition calendar, with crews from Bulgaria and Turkey taking part, as is the case with the already established Bosphorus Cup and Aegean 600. At the same time, we hope that as many spectators as possible will be present at the start and we hope that the organization of this kind of competitions will be an inspiration for parents and will attract as many children as possible to the yachting clubs. The Romanian Yachting Federation supports the enrollment of children in yachting clubs and invites them to come to the shores of Lake Siutghiol to attend the National Dinghy Championship on August 25-31”, says Radu-Daniel Niculaita, President of the Romanian Yachting Federation.

Participants will benefit from the strictest safety measures, including first-aid training for skippers and co-skippers, thorough equipment inspections and an automatic tracking system that will also allow the public to follow the boats’ progress in real time, which will be available on the blacksea200.ro website.

The Black Sea 200 is thus becoming a landmark on the regional offshore sailing map, offering a unique opportunity to closely follow a true nautical marathon of strategy and endurance.

The boats can also be admired by tourists before the start of the race on July 24, as well as upon their arrival at the Life Harbour Limanu marina on July 27.