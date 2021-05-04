Black Sea, Balkan allies and partners start “Trojan Footprint 21” on May 3rd

Starting May 3rd, 2021, NATO ally, Romania, will host an integrated contingent of U.S. Army, Air Force, and Naval special operations forces to train and build interoperability during Trojan Footprint 21, Special Operations Command-Europe’s (SOCEUR) premier SOF exercise. Allies and partners will include, Bulgaria, Germany, Georgia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Spain, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom for combined, joint exercises in training locations across Romania and Europe.

“While the exercise is focused on improving the ability of SOF to counter a myriad of threats, it also increases integration with conventional forces and enhances interoperability with our NATO allies and European partners,” said Col. Marc V. LaRoche, Deputy Commander, U.S. Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR). “Most importantly, Trojan Footprint fortifies military readiness, cultivates trust, and develops lasting relationships which promote peace and stability throughout Europe.”

The SOCEUR-led exercise will provide these units an opportunity to test and prove multi-domain tactics, techniques and procedures. All-domain operations leverage the professional skillsets of air, land and sea forces to execute a complex mission, increasing the lethality and readiness of these forces in the Black Sea region.

This exercise will allow NATO allies and other regional partners to continue to build upon and strengthen the relationships within this joint, combined training in Europe and establish a common sight-picture for combat and peacekeeping missions abroad.

For updates on the exercise visit https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/TrojanFootprint21 and search Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram using #TrojanFootprint21.