Blizzard alert in the mountains, rainfalls and strong wind in the rest of the country

Romanian Meteorology Administration has issued a Code Yellow alert for blizzard and snowfalls in the high mountain areas, valid as of Monday, 8 p.m. through Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Therefore, snowfalls will prevail on the mountain peaks for a start, but also at low altitude as of Tuesday afternoon.

A consistent snow pack will lay down in the Western and Southern Carpathians, with wind gusts reaching 70-80kmph. There will be severe snowstorms and significantly low visibility.

For the rest of Romania, weathermen have issued an information of rainfalls, mixed falls and wind gusts as of Monday at 10:30hrs till Thursday night at 20:000hrs.

It will rain in most part of the country. Rains will be more frequent in the west, north-west and centre on Monday, with falls exceeding 20…30 liters/sqm, especially in the hill and mountain areas.

Mixed falls-rains and sleet-will prevail in Maramures and Transylvania as of Monday night to Tuesday, then snowfalls will seize the areas. Wind will blow with 50…60kmph.

Forecast for Bucharest

During Monday to Thursday, the sky will be cloudy in Bucharest and it might rain. The wind gusts will reach 30…40kmph

Temperatures in the Capital will be warmer than for this time of the year, but they will gradually climb down from one day to another.

The maximum temperatures will range from 13C to 14C on Monday, and from 10C to 11C on Tuesday, on Christmas Eve. Lows will range from 3C to 4C.

There will be no more than 2C…3C during the mornings on Christmas days, December 25 and December 26, while maximum temperatures will climb to 8C…9C.