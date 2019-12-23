Blizzard alert in the mountains, rainfalls and strong wind in the rest of the country
Mixed falls-rains and sleet-will prevail in Maramures and Transylvania as of Monday night to Tuesday, then snowfalls will seize the areas. Wind will blow with 50…60kmph.
Forecast for Bucharest
During Monday to Thursday, the sky will be cloudy in Bucharest and it might rain. The wind gusts will reach 30…40kmph
Temperatures in the Capital will be warmer than for this time of the year, but they will gradually climb down from one day to another.
The maximum temperatures will range from 13C to 14C on Monday, and from 10C to 11C on Tuesday, on Christmas Eve. Lows will range from 3C to 4C.
There will be no more than 2C…3C during the mornings on Christmas days, December 25 and December 26, while maximum temperatures will climb to 8C…9C.