Blizzard alerts in the mountain areas of Prahova and Dambovita, strong wind in other 22 counties

The mountain areas of Prahova and Dâmboviţa counties are under a nowcasting code orange alert for blizzard, including on the 1,800 high peaks. The wind gusts reach 130-140kmph.

The cable cars serving the Sinaia ski area, at over 2,000 m high in Bucegi mountains, did not start today due to strong winds.

22 counties under strong wind warning

In fact, from Monday morning until Tuesday, at 10.00, mountain areas in 22 counties are under a warning of strong wind, with gusts reaching speeds of 70 – 80 kmph, while at over 1,700 meters the gusts will exceed 90 – 120 km / h.

The counties targeted by the strong wind alert are: Alba, Argeş, Bacău, Bistriţa-Năsăud, Braşov, Buzău, Cluj, Caraş-Severin, Covasna, Dâmboviţa, Gorj, Hunedoara, Harghita, Maramureş, Mureş, Neamţ, Prahova, Sibiu, Sălaj, Suceava, Vâlcea and Vrancea. Locally in Transylvania, there will be temporary high wind gusts, with speeds generally of 55 – 65 km / h. Meteorologists warn that intensifications of the wind, with speeds of 45 – 55 km / h, will be signaled locally and in the rest of the territory.