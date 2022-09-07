Blue Air accounts unlocked by the state, debt payment phased over 12 months

The Administration of the Environmental Fund decided to suspend the seizure of the cash assets of the Blue Air Aviation S.A. company and establish a 12-month schedule for the payment of the debt.

It is a debt of 28 million lei. Based on this debt, the accounts of the Blue Air company had been blocked, and it announced that it could no longer carry out its operations, suspending all flights since yesterday. We will see if this suspension of the seizure will also lead to a faster resumption of flights. Today there were over 50 flights that were cancelled.

“Following the request submitted on the morning of September 7, 2022, for the payment of outstanding obligations to the Environmental Fund and the submission of the necessary documentation for the start of the procedure, in accordance with the provisions of Law no. 207/2015 regarding the Fiscal Procedure Code, with the subsequent amendments and additions, the Environmental Fund Administration decided to suspend the seizure of the financial assets of the Blue Air Aviation S.A. company and to establish a 12-month schedule for the payment of the debt”, reports AFM.

The Blue Air company announced on Tuesday the suspension of flights scheduled to take off from Romanian airports until Monday, September 12, 2022, citing that the Environmental Fund Administration ordered the blocking of its accounts, due to debts of over 28 million lei, representing the value of 54,230 greenhouse gas emission certificates related to carbon dioxide emissions generated in 2021. The airline’s decision caused chaos at the airports, with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă announcing that there are over 3,000 Romanians whose flights have been cancelled.