Blue Air crisis: Talks on Tarom to repatriate Romanians abroad. Almost 3,000 Romanians asked for help

After the airline Blue Air announced on Tuesday that it will suspend all flights from Romania until Monday, September 12, due to the fact that all its accounts have been blocked, the Government convened in an emergency meeting to decide on the Blue Air passengers blocked on the airports abroad.

The Minister of Transport, Sorin Grindeanu, announced that the Government will allocate, on Wednesday morning, 5 million lei to the Tarom company, to send aircraft to bring home the Romanians affected by the Blue Air company’s decision to stop flights. Later, the Government will move against this company to recover the amount of money, as well as the other arrears for which the Environmental Fund Administration has attached the accounts.

The Minister of Transport said that all those affected by the Blue Air company’s decision to stop flights can request in court the recovery of the money paid on the tickets. “We have a European Regulation that applies to all airlines, including Blue Air, and this European Regulation says that when flights are cancelled, when there are very long delays, those who bought the tickets can take action against the company and get their the money. This also applies to Blue Air. We are talking about a private company, it is not about Tarom or a company that is in the concern of the state. Our concern is to bring Romanians to the country, and opposite this company, which benefited from help from the Romanian Government, we must see how the economic part works, because the situation cannot remain in this way”, Sorin Grindeanu stated.

Asked if he could avoid the Environmental Fund Administration seizing the Blue Air accounts, Sorin Grindeanu explained that the seizure is not related to the flights. He added that the Government will then go to court against the Blue Air company, to recover the sums of money spent for the transport of passengers affected by the cancellation of flights, but also to recover other outstanding sums of money that the airline has to pay to the Romanian state.

Government spokesperson Dan Carbunaru had also assured that all Romanians who were to fly to Romania by Blue Air will be brought home, as a crisis cell had been set up at the Government to handle this situation.

Citizens affected can notify the MFA Over 2,098 Romanians affected by the Blue Air cancelled flights had asked for the MFA’s support by Wednesday morning to return to Romania from countries such as Czechia, Cyprus, Portugal, Spain.

0040751084537 or by e-mail at callcenter@mae.ro. Romanian citizens affected by the Blue Air cancelled flights can notify the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, either by contacting the closest diplomatic mission or consulate in the state where they are at https://econsulat.ro/Home/DateDeContact , or calling the Contact and Support Center for the Romanians Abroad ator by e-mail at In the case of groups of tourists, it is recommended that only one person contacts the consular staff, the information obtained by this person will be disseminated to the other Romanian citizens in the group. Travelers who purchased tickets directly from Blue Air can recover their money and related compensations based on European Regulation no. 261/2004 establishing common rules regarding the compensation and assistance of passengers in the event of denied boarding and cancellation or prolonged delay of flights, informs the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism. It also specifies that tourists who have taken vacation packages from travel agencies must contact them, because, based on OG no. 2/2018 regarding travel service packages and associated travel services, as well as for the amendment of some normative acts, the travel agency is responsible for the execution of the package and for offering alternative services. As for the people who were to fly from Romania with Blue Air to other destinations abroad, more than 1,000 Blue Air passengers were in the Henri Coandă Airport, in the boarding area, when the company announced the suspension of flights, according to the spokesperson of the Bucharest Airports Company, Valentin Iordache. They said that no one had notified them and that they had found out from mass media. According to Blue Air, the blocking of the accounts comes immediately after the statements of the head of ANPC who called for a boycott of the company. The National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) fined Blue Air two million euros for canceling over 11,000 flights between April 30, 2021 – April 30, 2022, dubbed as the largest fine in its history on Blue Air. Ryan Air and Wizz Air provide tickets for Blue Air passengers, Vola.ro provides free assistance Other low-cost airline companies, such as Ryan Air and Wizz Air announce that they are making available tickets for Blue Air passengers affected by the cancellation of flights. Wizz Air announced special rates for Blue Air customers on Wednesday night. Wizz Air announced special rates for Blue Air customers. Affected passengers can now book tickets on Wizz Air flights with fares starting at €49.99 using the booking code Blue Air. Bookings can be made via the Wizz Air page for special fares. Ryanair has also announced that it has launched “rescue fares”, which start at 49.99 euros, for trips until October 31, with the mention that they can be booked until midnight on September 9. Vola.ro offers as well free assistance and a discount coupon of 15 euros / reservation for any passenger who received a canceled flight notification between September 6 – 12. The coupon can be used to purchase a new ticket from Vola.ro with any airline to reach the destination (departures from or to Romania). This can be obtained on the chat on the Vola.ro website by pressing the button “Cancelled Blue Air Flight” after proving that he had a canceled flight by Blue Air between September 6-12 (print screen or photo with the number the ticket). The coupon is valid until September 12 inclusive.