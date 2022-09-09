Blue Air maintains suspension all flights until October 10

Blue Air announced on Friday that it will resume flights from October 10, stating that for the moment it does not have the necessary funds to pay for the fuel and other operational expenses, necessary for the flights planned starting from September 12

On September 6, the company announced that it was suspending flights until September 12, due to the seizure of accounts by the Environmental Fund Agency (AFM), due to debts of over 28 million lei, representing the value of 54,230 emission certificates greenhouse gases related to carbon dioxide emissions generated in 2021.

The airline’s decision caused chaos at the airports, with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă announcing that there are over 3,000 Romanians whose flights have been cancelled. Subsequently, the Environmental Fund Agency announced on September 7 that it had suspended the seizure.

“First of all, we would like to apologize to all Blue Air passengers who have been affected by the impossibility of scheduled flights starting at noon on September 6, 2022. We apologize to all the employees and business partners of the Blue Air Aviation Company for not being able to fulfill all our obligations to them,” Blue Air says in a press release today.

“Last but not least, given the fact that from the public statements issued during yesterday, September 8, 2022, we found that we were misunderstood, we want to express our full gratitude for the help given to us in these moments of maximum crisis by the National Air Transport Company TAROM S.A. as well as by the Prime Minister of Romania, but also by the Minister of Transport, for the repatriation of Blue Air passengers who were stranded outside the country. In the absence of this support and in the absence of a special human effort by all TAROM S.A. employees, as well as those from the chancellery of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the situation at the present time would have been much worse in terms of the number of passengers stuck in airports.

In the last 48 hours, the executive management, the Board of Directors and the shareholders of Blue Air found that the level of ticket sales was significantly affected, and the amounts that were collected by the payment processors were blocked by them, so that the Company does not have at this time of the funds necessary to pay for the fuel and other operational expenses, necessary for the flights planned from September 12. In addition, all providers of essential flight services have made the provision of such services conditional on the payment of outstanding debts. In this context, all aspects regarding the way to resume flight activity as quickly as possible were analyzed, discussing directly with dozens of critical suppliers of the company, namely airports, handling companies, fuel suppliers, traffic control authorities airline as well as with the owner of the aircraft operated by Blue Air.

The decision to resume flights decisively takes into account the possibility of the company to reimburse all affected passengers the amounts owed and to pay all commercial partners the costs of the services provided in favor of the company. In this way, we inform all passengers with flights scheduled until October 10, 2022 not to show up at the departure airports, as these flights cannot be operated,” the airline adds.

Blue Air explins that the State aid was strictly dimensioned to cover the losses suffered by Blue Air during the suspension of flights, as a result of the declaration of the state of emergency in the period March-June 2020 and the limited cash deficit of the Company on the 31 December 2020, given that the pandemic has deeply affected the company’s revenues in the period 2020-2021.

“In the shortest possible time we will return with details about the way in which the activity of air passenger transport will be resumed by the company Blue Air Aviation,” the press release concludes.