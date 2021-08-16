Bozankaya tram from Timișoara breaks world record

With the delivery of the first Bozankaya tram from the series of 21 bought with EU funds by the Timisoara City Hall, the city aligns with the European standards both in terms of compliance with low pollution, where Romania records one of the lowest scores, and the comfort offered to passengers during the trip.

Made in Ankara, in the newest production center of 100.000 sqm in the Industrial Zone of Sincan, by the Turkish-German consortium Bozankaya-Sileo, with a length of 29.99 meters and a width of 2.4 meters, the first tram delivered to Timisoara is in the last stage of the technical tests set – the one on rails before getting the final authorization. The tram is produced according to the highest existing technologies, is 100% electrical, having zero emissions of greenhouse gases. Furthermore, the vehicle can also function autonomously on a battery that can be charged directly from the overhead lines, on a minimum guaranteed distance of 63 kilometers and up to 70 km, a world record for the industry of trams.

Bozankaya Tram is a pioneer with its high passenger capacity, low energy consumption, zero emissions, modern design, and its high battery autonomy. Produced with the most advanced technology, it’s an ideal solution for urban transportation thanks to its high performance and efficiency. While its 100% low floor design provides ease of access, its spacious and bright saloon offers high passenger satisfaction. It has a high passenger-carrying capacity. Bozankaya Tram is compatible with all kinds of urban conditions and offers a flexible and trouble-free travel option thanks to its modular design. In addition to the high level of comfort, the tram provides maximum safety.

The care for climate change of the manufacturer can be checked by looking at field data and evaluations of the Turkey traffic, where the CO2 emissions drastically decreased in the last five years, by 54.384 tons upon the usage of the electric trams produced by the consortium. Therefore, for Timișoara, the acquisition of the tram means one step further in its mission to be a greener city and, at the same time, a great change for its citizens’ comfort, who are currently moving around the city by dozens of trams that were never replaced in the past 50 years and less than half of them being refurbished in the last years.

Besides the fact that it doesn’t pollute the air at all, the Bozankaya tram doesn’t generate phonic pollution either due to its bogie design which minimizes vibration and noise. Thus, the citizens of Timisoara can enjoy comfortable journeys, mainly because the waiting time between stops will be significantly reduced, the capacity of the Bozankaya tram being of 251 passengers – 48 on the seats and 203 standing.

„Climate change is evident and impacts all countries of the world. It is in our power to use the current technologies and to make a joint effort to ensure the health of this planet and ours. At Bozankaya we put great effort in the R&D having an R&D Center of more than 1.000 people including engineers, industrial designers and scientists. We have invested over 25 million euros in 24 R&D projects in the past 10 years. We use state-of-the-art technologies in the production of public transport electric vehicles: trolleybuses, trams, e-buses, subway trains, which are found all over the world and are used by millions of people every day”, stated Aytunç Günay, General Manager and Chairman of the Board at Bozankaya.

Before going on the streets of Timisoara, to ensure the safety of its passengers, the technical production team of Bozankaya applied a set of tests in the factory in Ankara, making sure the tram is effective and safe from the technical point of view.

The company will also deliver trams in Iași. The project, to be mostly financed by the EU, includes the production of sixteen 30-meter-long, 230-passenger capacity five-module trams. Moreover, Bozankaya is also waiting for other tenders’ results, for delivery of other 49 trams, each of 18 meters long, in other four Romanian cities: 9 trams for Botoșani, 10 trams for Brăila, 10 trams in Galaţi and 20 trams for Ploiești.