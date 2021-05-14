Bran Castle’s vaccination centre praised in the foreign media

The vaccination centre opened at Bran Castle, aka Dracula Castle (for it is believed it was the source of inspiration for Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” novel), in Bran mountain resort, where vaccination marathons will take place every weekend this month, has been praised in the foreign media for the ability to mix tourism with the medical act.



Using the popular image of Count Dracula, the vaccination campaign adopted all kind of mutual symbols, including by the slogan “a different type of pinch”, a hint to the syringe needle and the vampires’ fangs.

“Dracula’s castle in Romania offers tourists vaccine“,offering anyone who visits the castle the possibility to get a free Pfizer vaccine, reports BBC.

“Medics with fang stickers on their scrubs are offering Pfizer shots to everyone who visits the 14th-century Bran Castle in central Romania,” BBC further says, underlining that the campaign at Bran is part of the Romanian authorities’ drive ” to encourage more Romanians to get jabbed.”

“Dracula castle in Romania is piercing people with needles rather than fangs after a Covid-19 vaccination centre was set up at the site,” The Independent notes.

“Vlad the vaccinator: Dracula’s castle lures visitors with COVID-19 jabs“, says the Reuters title of the story on the same topic. “Visitors to Dracula’s castle are more likely to find puncture marks in their arms than their necks this month, after medics set up a COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Transylvanian attraction.”

“He vants to give you antibodies!”, “The vaccination drive is intended to lure more guests to the 14th-century castle in Romania’s Carpathian mountains, which has seen tourism plummet during the pandemic,” says a New York Post article.

According to the castle’s marketing manager, Alexandru Piscu, the idea … “was to show how people got jabbed 500 to 600 years ago in Europe”.

NBC News mentions that those who come to get the anti-Covid jab at the iconic castle will even get a diploma for bravery.

“Those brave enough to get a Pfizer vaccine shot receive a “vaccination diploma,” which is aptly illustrated with a fanged medical worker brandishing a syringe. Besides the diploma, people benefit with free entry to the (castle’s) torture rooms, which have 52 medieval torture instruments,” Priscu stated, according to above-mentioned source.

Over 60 press article are index-linked on Google about the vaccination campaign at Bran Castle.