A British Airways aircraft operating on the Istanbul – London route made an emergency landing on Thursday at Henri Coandă/Otopeni Airport after four passengers reportedly suffered smoke inhalation. All passengers were disembarked and rerouted on other flights to reach London. The plane will remain overnight at Henri Coandă Airport.

According to the Ministry of Health, all passengers were evacuated and did not require medical treatment. “The aircraft landed safely. Immediately after landing, the presence of smoke was confirmed, and all persons on board were evacuated. Four people reported feeling unwell, possibly due to smoke inhalation, and are receiving medical assistance on-site,” the Ministry stated.

Passengers will be rerouted on other flights to reach their destination (London), according to representatives of the Bucharest National Airports Company (CNAB). The aircraft will remain at Henri Coandă Airport from Thursday night into Friday.

The British Airways plane, operating the Istanbul – London flight, requested an emergency landing at Henri Coandă Airport at 17:50 after four passengers reported medical issues.

Initial reports indicate that these passengers may have been affected by smoke inhalation, according to the Bucharest National Airports Company.

An emergency response team was immediately deployed at the airport. The aircraft landed safely at 18:14, and the airport medical team and a SMURD (emergency rescue) crew boarded the plane. The Airbus A320 carried 142 passengers. Authorities have not yet specified the source of the smoke or the exact cause of the incident.