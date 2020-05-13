British Ambassador’s Call with Virgil Păunescu, the professor who is working on an anti-COVID 19 vaccine in Timisoara

British Ambassador to Romania Andrew Noble on 12 May had a phone conversation with Professor Virgil Paunescu, Director of the Centre for Gene and Cellular Therapies in the treatment of Cancer – OncoGen, which is developing the “OncoGen” vaccine candidate to combat Covid19. The Ambassador has released the following statement:

“We know that the route to a vaccine against COVID-19 presents many challenges, and must be an urgent collaborative effort involving governments, the pharmaceutical sector and the scientific community across the world. With this in mind, the British Government has committed £388 million to vaccines, tests, and treatments, and on 4 May co-hosted the Global Coronavirus Pledging Conference, at which £6.5 billion was pledged by governments across the world.

I appreciated the opportunity to hear Professor Păunescu discussing the progress of his trial, and we will gladly assist his team in making contact with British vaccine researchers so that they and his team can discuss and share their research.

Romania should be proud to have produced a candidate vaccine, which will contribute to our growing knowledge of the virus. The proper funding vaccine research and sharing the findings of scientific endeavour is the only sure way to defeat this virus.”