Bucharest Among Europe’s Capitals Worst Hit by Heat Deaths

A group of British researchers say that nearly 16,500 people out of the more than 24,400 who died in Europe due to heat lost their lives because of extreme temperatures caused by greenhouse gases, The Guardian reports.

Human-driven global warming caused two out of three heat-related deaths in Europe during this summer’s scorching heat, according to a preliminary study. The research, conducted by scientists at Imperial College London, analyzed data from 854 major European cities between June and August 2025.

Epidemiologists and climatologists attributed around 16,500 of the 24,400 heat-related deaths during that period to the extreme weather triggered by greenhouse gases.

The analysis found that climate change raised average urban temperatures by 2.2 degrees Celsius, leading to a significant increase in deaths caused by dangerous weather.

“The link between burning fossil fuels, rising temperatures, and high mortality is undeniable. If we hadn’t continued burning fossil fuels in recent decades, the majority of the roughly 24,400 people in Europe would not have died this summer,” said Friederike Otto, climatologist at Imperial College London and co-author of the report.

Romania and its Capital included in the report

- Your advertising could be here -

Italy, Spain, and Germany were the most affected countries, according to the report. Italy recorded the highest number of heat-related deaths — 4,597 victims, followed by Spain with 2,841, and Germany with 1,477.

Romania ranked fifth, with 1,064 deaths attributed to climate change–driven heat waves.

“Among the 30 European capitals, Rome, Athens, and Bucharest registered the highest excess mortality relative to their population this summer. The highest relative proportions of heat-related deaths were observed in Stockholm, Madrid, and Bratislava, where over 85% of estimated summer deaths were attributed to climate change,” the Imperial College London researchers wrote.

In Bucharest, with a population of 1.6 million, researchers recorded 360 climate-related deaths. With these figures, Romania’s capital ranked seventh among European capitals with the highest number of deaths caused by global warming.

“Analyzing the 30 available European capitals, we estimated that Rome, Athens, and Bucharest recorded the highest mortality standardized per 1 million inhabitants,” the researchers said.

The study also found that older people were most affected by extreme temperatures: 85% of deaths occurred in those over 65, and 41% in those over 85.

“The vast majority of heat-related deaths occur in homes and hospitals, where people with pre-existing conditions are pushed to their limits,” said Garyfallos Konstantinoudis, epidemiologist at Imperial College London and co-author of the study. “But heat is rarely mentioned on death certificates,” he concluded.