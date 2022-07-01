Bucharest among the best brunch locations in Europe, data reveal

Romania’s capital, Bucharest, has been crowned one of the brunch capitals of the EU, with reviews for restaurants serving brunch in the capital scoring 8.73 out of 10.

That’s according to new research by Uswitch.com/mortgages, which analysed customer ratings of over 235,000 restaurants across each European capital, to ultimately uncover the best city to enjoy an alfresco brunch this summer.

# City (Country) Average price Brunch rating out of 10 1 Athens (Greece) €16.66 8.88 2 Zagreb (Croatia) €32.48 8.85 3 Valletta (Malta) €23.55 8.84 4 Lisbon (Portugal) €20.48 8.82 5 Sofia (Bulgaria) €21.20 8.81 6 Prague (Czechia) €27.69 8.76 7 Bratislava (Slovakia) €16.42 8.74 8 Bucharest (Romania) €32.52 8.73 9 Vilniaus (Lithuania) €16.43 8.70 10 Budapest (Hungary) €17.92 8.68 11 Rome (Italy) €27.96 8.64 12 Copenhagen (Denmark) €67.89 8.63 13 Riga (Latvia) €19.88 8.63 14 Amsterdam (Netherlands) €22.36 8.60 15 Warsaw (Poland) €38.57 8.58

Bucharest, Romania has the eighth highest-rated brunches in Europe

Bucharest, Romania takes eighth place with a brunch rating of 8.73 out of 10. With 664 restaurants available, brunch in the Romanian capital will set you back €32.52, almost half (46%) the price of a brunch in Copenhagen, Denmark (€61.28). Not only does Bucharest rank highly for their brunches, but also their cafés – with a café rating of 9.11 out of 10 – the second highest of all EU capitals analysed.

Athens, Greece has the highest-rated brunches in Europe

The Greek capital of Athens ranks first, with an average brunch rating of 8.88/10. With 1,136 restaurants to choose from, the average price of a brunch in the ancient city is just €16.66 on average, the fifth cheapest of all capitals analysed. This is just 24 cents more than a brunch in Bratislava, Slovakia, the cheapest in Europe (€16.42 on average).

Croatia’s capital, Zagreb, takes second place with a brunch rating of 8.85 out of 10. Despite the high customer reviews, the average price for a meal at one of these top brunch restaurants is the seventh most expensive in Europe, at €32.48. This is almost double (94%) the average price of a brunch in Athens (€16.66).

The Mediterranean capital of Malta, Valletta, takes third with an average rating of 8.83/10 for their brunch restaurants. Not only does the capital offer some of the best brunch spots across the continent, but it is also the second highest-rated European capital for vegetarian restaurants as well, scoring a whopping 8.84/10.

Lisbon, Portugal takes fourth place with a brunch rating of 8.82 out of 10. With 2,010 restaurants available, brunch in the Portuguese capital is not only highly rated but also reasonably cheap, costing just €20.48 on average. This is 8% cheaper than the neighbouring capital Madrid, Spain, however, the Spanish capital offers 9% more restaurants (2209).

Bratislava, Slovakia is the cheapest capital for Brunches

Placing seventh with a brunch rating of 8.74/10, Bratislava, Slovakia, is also the cheapest place in Europe to enjoy the breakfast and lunch combo. Costing an average of €16.42 for a meal, 75% cheaper than Copenhagen, Denmark (€67.89) the Slovakian capital not only excels in brunch restaurants, but cafés too – with a café rating of 8.94/10, the fifth highest of all European capitals analysed.