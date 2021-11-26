Bucharest Christmas Fair opens its gates today

Bucharest City Hall kicks off the holidays on Friday, when, in the University Square, at the Bucharest Christmas Fair and on the boulevards in the center of the Capital, the festive lighting will be turned on, at 18.00. The decorative elements are mounted on Lascăr Catargiu, Magheru, Kiseleff, Unirii boulevards, University Square, Roman Square, Press Square roundabout and Beijing roundabout.

Between November 26 and December 26, on the esplanade with statues in the University Square, Creart opens the symbolic fair of the Capital – Bucharest Christmas Market.

The fair is opened from 12.00 to 22.00 (from Monday to Friday) and from 10.00 to 22.00 on Saturday and Monday.

Visitors will find winter-themed gifts such as handicrafts, hand-painted globes, bells, wreaths, decorations and ornaments, but also be season-specific flavors: cakes, cakes, pies, lollipops, gingerbread, homemade chocolate, hot drinks or snacks.

This year, the event will take place in special conditions, adapted to the current epidemiological context, based on the green vaccination certificate. The access to the fair will be also based on a ticket, which will also cover part of the costs of organizing the event. The price of the ticket that ensures an entrance / day to the fair is 5 lei for the online purchase, respectively 7 lei, at the ticket office in the location. Children up to the age of 12 have free access.