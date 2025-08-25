Bucharest City Tour Bus Launches: Route and Ticket Price

The “Bucharest City Tour” tourist line starts operating on Monday, with departures from Casa Presei every day between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., at 30-minute intervals.

“Passengers will be able to use the Bucharest City Tour tourist line for a ride through several landmark areas of the Capital, starting Monday, August 25, 2025,” announced the Bucharest Transport Company (STB).

On this line, STB SA’s double-decker buses will run along the following route: Bd. Regele Mihai I – “Piaţa Presei” stop, Şos. Pavel Kiseleff, Piaţa Victoriei, Calea Victoriei, Bd. Naţiunile Unite, Bd. Libertăţii, Bd. Unirii, Piaţa Unirii, Bd. I.C. Brătianu, Bd. Nicolae Bălcescu, Bd. General Gheorghe Magheru, Piaţa Romană, Bd. Lascăr Catargiu, Piaţa Victoriei, Bd. Aviatorilor, Bd. Mareşal Constantin Prezan, Bd. Regele Mihai I – “Piaţa Presei” stop.

The Bucharest City Tour line will operate daily, with the first departure from the “Piaţa Presei” stop at 10:00 a.m. and the last one at 10:00 p.m. Buses will run every 30 minutes.

A travel pass costs 70 lei, valid for 24 hours from the moment of validation, while the price of a travel pass for children aged 7 to 14 is 35 lei. Children under the age of 7 travel free of charge.