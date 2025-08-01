Bucharest Has a New Protected Natural Area: Petricani Meadow

Already approved last year by the Local Council of Sector 2, Petricani Meadow has now received the vote of the Bucharest General Council, officially becoming a protected natural area. With this decision, a new park is added to Bucharest’s map. Located between Lake Tei and Lake Plumbuita, this lakeside area boasts rich biodiversity, wild landscapes, and places where visitors can experience the city’s natural life.

On July 30, the Bucharest General Council voted unanimously to declare Petricani Meadow a locally protected natural area. The Bucharest Natural Park Association (formerly known as the Văcărești Natural Park Association), which initiated the process in partnership with Sector 2 City Hall, welcomed the decision as an important step toward a more resilient and responsible city that integrates nature into its development.

“This is a major achievement, not only for nature but for the community as well. Today’s vote shows that Bucharest can include nature in its vision of urban development. We thank the councilors who recognized the ecological, social, and educational value of Petricani Meadow and voted for its conservation. We also thank our partners at Sector 2 City Hall for their support. Protecting Petricani Meadow means more than preserving a green space – it’s an investment in the city’s natural environment and the quality of life for its residents,” said Dan Bărbulescu, Director of the Bucharest Natural Park Association.

The new protected status provides a legal framework for developing a management plan that will preserve the area’s natural assets while supporting responsible visitation, recreation, environmental education, and volunteer involvement.

What makes Petricani Meadow unique?

Located in Sector 2, near Șoseaua Petricani with access from Aleea Ștrandul Tei, the meadow spans approximately 6 hectares. It includes a central lake area, meadows on the western bank, and a wooded area on the Colentina River’s natural terrace, at 75–90 meters elevation. This mosaic of habitats supports high biodiversity. Studies conducted by the Bucharest Natural Park Association at Petricani identified:

12 species of mammals (including otters, beech martens, hedgehogs, moles, and dusk bats)

90 bird species

12 species of fish

3 species of amphibians

7 species of reptiles

Over 100 species of butterflies and moths

88+ plant species

Of all these, 49 species are legally protected.

The designation was based on a scientific study prepared by the Bucharest Natural Park Association in 2022, which documented the ecological value of the area and provided technical support for the legal process, in collaboration with Sector 2 City Hall.

Part of a bigger vision for urban nature

The protection of Petricani Meadow is part of a broader vision led by the Bucharest Natural Park Association, which has been running a program dedicated to urban nature conservation since 2023. Alongside Petricani, the organization also promotes the preservation of other ecologically valuable areas, such as:

Băneasa Forest

Valea Saulei

Dâmbovița Floodplain

Dobroești Wetlands

Together, these areas cover over 1,500 hectares of urban nature, contributing to cleaner air, a more balanced urban climate, and an improved quality of life for Bucharest’s residents.

These initiatives are supported by the Association’s multi-year urban biodiversity conservation program, with help from the Environmental Platform for Bucharest – a strategic initiative launched by the Bucharest Community Foundation and ING Bank Romania.