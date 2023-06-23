Bucharest – home to the most Instagrammable bookstore in Europe, survey reveals

The Knowledge Academy conducted a new study using Instagram hashtag data to find the most Instagrammable bookshops across Europe and found that Bucharest is home to one of the most photogenic bookshops in Europe.

The Instagram data revealed that Cărturești Carusel in Bucharest came in ninth place in the study, with 13,207 Instagram mentions.

With no lack of things to do in the expansive space, the bookstore is spread over six levels and features a bistro, multimedia space, a gallery dedicated to contemporary art and over 10,000 volumes to browse. With elegant balconies and curved stairways, it’s clear why the bookstore has been featured on thousands of Instagram grids.

The Most Instagrammable Bookshops in Europe

Bookshop Location Total Number of Instagram Hashtags 1 Shakespeare & Company Paris, France 93,955 2 Livraria Lello Porto, Portugal 90,495 3 Libreria Acqua Alta Venice, Italy 56,414 4 Daunt Books London, UK 29,632 5 Bouquinistes Paris, France 24,205 6 Barter Books Alnwick, UK 17,359 7 Ler Devagar Lisbon, Portugal 15,759 8 Dussmann Berlin, Germany 15,656 9 Cărturești Carusel Bucharest, Romania 13,207 10 Hatchard’s London, UK 11,866

Shakespeare & Company, France

At number one, Shakespeare & Company in Paris, France was found to be the most Instagrammable bookshop in Europe, with 93,955 Instagram hashtags referencing the famous store.

First opening in 1951, keen travellers can find the flagship store located on the banks of the Seine, opposite Notre Dame and can enjoy English-language books and a coffee or meal from the café while they read.

Livraria Lello, Portugal

The second most Instagrammable bookstore is Livraria Lello located in Porto, boasting 90,495 hashtag mentions.

First built in 1906, the bookstore features artistic installations and exhibitions focusing on the mission of valuing books and authors. You can also reserve an appointment to their Gemma space, and view their collection of rare books, manuscripts and first editions.

Situated in a neo-Gothic building, the bookstore features grand staircases, wooden walls and a stained glass ceiling, so it’s clear to see why this library is so frequently shared on the ‘gram.

Libreria Acqua Alta, Italy

Although canals and books don’t necessarily mix, you can also find the third most Instagrammable bookshop in Venice, Italy, as Libreria Acqua Alta has been mentioned 56,414 times on Instagram hashtags.

With a different aesthetic to other shops on the list, the Italian bookstore keeps their books in bathtubs, rowboats, canoes and even a gondola, as a means to protect them against the flood risk that comes with being in the city.

Daunt Books, England

Located on Marylebone High Street, London, Daunt Books places fourth with 29,632 Instagram hashtag references.

Founded in 1990 by former banker James Daunt, the Marylebone branch of the chain is housed in a former Edwardian bookshop, with visitors able to bask in (and take some photos of) the building’s long oak galleries, skylighted ceiling and William Morris prints.

Bouquinistes, France

Situated along the banks of the Seine River, the Bouquinistes of Paris comes fifth on the list, with 24,205 Instagram mentions.

Although the presence of booksellers along the Seine dates back to the 16th century, it wasn’t until 1859 that the Paris city government allowed them to establish the permanent stands that stretch alongside the river today, stocking around 30,000 used books, including rare and original editions.

Hatchard’s, England

Placing tenth on the list is Hatchard’s in London, England with 11,866 hashtags. Claiming to be the oldest bookshop in the United Kingdom, the store was first founded in 1797 by John Hatchard and holds three royal warrants.

The Piccadilly store moved to its location in 1801 and houses books over five floors. With curved bay windows outside, and historic photographs and catalogues on the inside, the store is perfect for those looking to experience some history while also taking some beautiful photos.