Bucharest, Kyiv – twin cities, the Romanian Capital to provide the Ukrainian Red Cross with EUR 1 M medical supplies, medicines

Bucharest is twinned with Kyiv (photo), and the Capital City Hall will provide sanitary materials and medicines worth 5 million lei (around EUR 1 million) for the Ukrainian Red Cross, the General Council of Bucharest decided on Monday.

In addition, the Capital City Hall will provide a free National Arena for organizing a charity concert on March 12. The money will reach the refugees.

Apart from the twinning between Bucharest and Kyiv, some Liberal city councilors asked Mayor Nicușor Dan to initiate a project to repeal the decision of the General Council by which Bucharest twinned with Moscow.

“The PNL, through its general advisers, proposes a project to twin Bucharest with a hero city, Kyiv. We, the people of Bucharest, know what it means to fight for freedom. We know that Ukraine and Kiev will resist, and we will build our European future together. The PNL group is asking the mayor general to take the necessary action to repeal the decision approving the twinning between Bucharest and Moscow. We cannot be associated with a capital of a terrorist state, an aggressor state, a state that does not respect international law,” said Răzvan Socolovici.

