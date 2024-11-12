Bucharest named second best city in the world for digital nomads, new study shows

With the increasing popularity of remote working, more and more people are looking to take advantage of their flexible employment by traveling more or moving somewhere new.

Search Logistics, a digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, created an index of the best cities for digital nomads according to relevant criteria, such as broadband and mobile speed, cost of living, rent, and other expenses, availability of coworking spaces and accessibility to remote working visas.

Cities were scored on each factor and an appropriate weighting was applied to create a total index score out of 100.

Coming out on top was Bangkok, Thailand, with a score of 69.98 out of 100. The capital city ranked highest for restaurant affordability and average broadband speeds.Thailand’s capital offers a dynamic atmosphere, making it a coveted hotspot for any digital nomad looking to embrace a heritage-rich city that blends modernity and tradition.

In second place was Bucharest, Romania, with a score of 65.62. An artistic hub, Romania’s capital has plenty for digital nomads to explore, such as its elaborate and diverse architecture, an arts scene featuring some of the world’s best galleries, museums and theatres, and tranquil parks ideal for nature lovers.

Ranking third was Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with 62.35 out of 100.Rio is revered for its striking natural beauty and dazzling coastlines, with Ipanema Beach boasting 1.5 miles of sand and crystal blue water against a dramatic mountain backdrop. The city’s friendly atmosphere is showcased by its carnival scene, which spotlights colorful costumes and samba dancing, perfect for outgoing digital nomads.

Ranking fourth was Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a score of 61.90 out of 100.

The capital city is beloved for its lively neighborhoods and delicious food, offering a haven of passion and excitement for residents and tourists alike. The city will appeal particularly to digital nomads looking for somewhere with a distinctive Latin American flair.

Rounding out the top five was Beijing, China, with a score of 60.60. Beijing was determined as being best for broadband speed, with a 10 out of 10 score, followed by mobile speed with 9.16 out of 10. China’s sprawling capital is home to some of the world’s most ancient buildings, such as The Forbidden City, alongside other historic landmarks and UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Additionally, Beijing’s modern infrastructure and vast professional community cement it as the perfect choice for digital nomads seeking a lively environment.

The top 10 best cities for digital nomads

Rank City Country Score / 100 1. Bangkok Thailand 69.98 2. Bucharest Romania 65.62 3. Rio de Janeiro Brazil 62.35 4. Buenos Aires Argentina 61.90 5. Beijing China 60.60 6. Shanghai China 60.53 7. Madrid Spain 59.97 8. Budapest Hungary 59.88 9. Barcelona Spain 59.87 10. Porto Portugal 58.74

Commenting on the findings, Matthew Woodward for Search Logistics said:

“Being a digital nomad can provide a world of opportunity for many business owners, professionals and travel enthusiasts. The opportunity can encourage both personal and professional growth, and a chance to immerse yourself in a culture you wouldn’t have otherwise experienced.

“Not only are the cities that rank highly in the study beautiful places with plenty to offer, but they also have ease of access and are relatively inexpensive. Their internet connection, available visa options and affordable cost of living, among other factors, provide an environment for digital nomads to thrive.”