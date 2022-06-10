Bucharest Named Second Worst European City for Booklovers, study says

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

From classic fiction to mysteries, the ever-rising popularity of books over the years means readers are able to indulge in countless stories from authors around the world. Still, the impending question lingers – which European cities are home to the biggest booklovers?

Interested to find out, The Knowledge Academy (https://www.theknowledgeacademy.com) identified the number of libraries and bookshops across European capital cities using Openstreetmap’s API Overpass; as well as Eurostat expenditure on newspapers, books and stationery to create a final aggregated score revealing the best and worst cities to be a bookworm.

Top 10 worst European cities to be a bookworm:

Rank City Country Library score (/10) Bookshop score (/10) Eurostat expenditure on newspapers, books, and stationery score (/10) Overall bookish score (out of 10) 1 Skopje North Macedonia 0.31 0.31 – 0.31 2 Bucharest Romania 2.18 0.62 0.76 1.19 3 Belgrade Serbia 1.56 3.75 0 1.77 4 Madrid Spain 0.93 3.43 2.30 2.22 5 Minsk Belarus 3.12 1.56 – 2.34 6 London UK 1.25 0 6.92 2.72 7 Sofia Bulgaria 0 8.12 0.38 2.83 8 Brussels Belgium 0.62 1.25 6.92 2.93 9 Tirana Albania 1.87 4.06 – 2.97 10 Tallinn Estonia 4.06 0.93 4.23 3.07

The Knowledge Academy (https://www.theknowledgeacademy.com) can reveal that the worst European city for booklovers is Skopje, North Macedonia which earned a final bookish score of 0.31/10; as it tallied the same underwhelming scores for both its libraries and bookshop (0.31/10).

Subsequently, the second worst European city for booklovers according to the study is Bucharest, Romania – which earned a final bookish score of a mere 1.19/10. Bucharest earned disappointingly low scores for its libraries (2.18/10), bookshops (0.62/10) and expenditures (0.76/10), which contributed to its overall rank.

Another Balkan entry in third position is Serbia’s capital, Belgrade with a final bookish score of 1.77/10. Belgrade earned 3.75/10 for its bookshops, 1.56/10 for its libraries and zero for expenditures – collecting low scores across all categories.

Top five best European cities to be a bookworm:

Rank City Country Library score (/10) Bookshop score (/10) Eurostat expenditure on newspapers, books, and stationery score (/10) Overall bookish score (out of 10) 1 Zürich* Switzerland 9.68 9.06 – 9.37 2 Luxembourg Luxembourg 9.37 9.68 8.84 9.30 3 Bratislava Slovakia 10 9.37 5.76 8.38 4 Reykjavík Iceland 6.56 8.43 9.61 8.20 5 Chisinau Moldova 7.18 8.75 – 7.97 *Note: for Switzerland, its capital Bern was changed to Zurich due to it being a denser area, more akin to a true capital.