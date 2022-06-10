Bucharest Named Second Worst European City for Booklovers, study says
From classic fiction to mysteries, the ever-rising popularity of books over the years means readers are able to indulge in countless stories from authors around the world. Still, the impending question lingers – which European cities are home to the biggest booklovers?
Interested to find out, The Knowledge Academy (https://www.theknowledgeacademy.com) identified the number of libraries and bookshops across European capital cities using Openstreetmap’s API Overpass; as well as Eurostat expenditure on newspapers, books and stationery to create a final aggregated score revealing the best and worst cities to be a bookworm.
Top 10 worst European cities to be a bookworm:
|
Rank
|
City
|
Country
|
Library score
(/10)
|
Bookshop score (/10)
|
Eurostat expenditure on newspapers, books, and stationery score
(/10)
|
Overall bookish score (out of 10)
|
1
|Skopje
|North Macedonia
|
0.31
|
0.31
|
–
|
0.31
|
2
|Bucharest
|Romania
|
2.18
|
0.62
|
0.76
|
1.19
|
3
|Belgrade
|Serbia
|
1.56
|
3.75
|
0
|
1.77
|
4
|Madrid
|Spain
|
0.93
|
3.43
|
2.30
|
2.22
|
5
|Minsk
|Belarus
|
3.12
|
1.56
|
–
|
2.34
|
6
|London
|UK
|
1.25
|
0
|
6.92
|
2.72
|
7
|Sofia
|Bulgaria
|
0
|
8.12
|
0.38
|
2.83
|
8
|Brussels
|Belgium
|
0.62
|
1.25
|
6.92
|
2.93
|
9
|Tirana
|Albania
|
1.87
|
4.06
|
–
|
2.97
|
10
|Tallinn
|Estonia
|
4.06
|
0.93
|
4.23
|
3.07
The Knowledge Academy (https://www.theknowledgeacademy.com) can reveal that the worst European city for booklovers is Skopje, North Macedonia which earned a final bookish score of 0.31/10; as it tallied the same underwhelming scores for both its libraries and bookshop (0.31/10).
Subsequently, the second worst European city for booklovers according to the study is Bucharest, Romania – which earned a final bookish score of a mere 1.19/10. Bucharest earned disappointingly low scores for its libraries (2.18/10), bookshops (0.62/10) and expenditures (0.76/10), which contributed to its overall rank.
Another Balkan entry in third position is Serbia’s capital, Belgrade with a final bookish score of 1.77/10. Belgrade earned 3.75/10 for its bookshops, 1.56/10 for its libraries and zero for expenditures – collecting low scores across all categories.
Top five best European cities to be a bookworm:
|
Rank
|
City
|
Country
|
Library score
(/10)
|
Bookshop score (/10)
|
Eurostat expenditure on newspapers, books, and stationery score
(/10)
|
Overall bookish score
(out of 10)
|
1
|Zürich*
|Switzerland
|
9.68
|
9.06
|
–
|
9.37
|
2
|Luxembourg
|Luxembourg
|
9.37
|
9.68
|
8.84
|
9.30
|
3
|Bratislava
|Slovakia
|
10
|
9.37
|
5.76
|
8.38
|
4
|Reykjavík
|Iceland
|
6.56
|
8.43
|
9.61
|
8.20
|
5
|Chisinau
|Moldova
|
7.18
|
8.75
|
–
|
7.97
|*Note: for Switzerland, its capital Bern was changed to Zurich due to it being a denser area, more akin to a true capital.