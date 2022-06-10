unsplash.com
Bucharest Named Second Worst European City for Booklovers, study says

By Romania Journal
From classic fiction to mysteries, the ever-rising popularity of books over the years means readers are able to indulge in countless stories from authors around the world. Still, the impending question lingers – which European cities are home to the biggest booklovers?

Interested to find out, The Knowledge Academy (https://www.theknowledgeacademy.com) identified the number of libraries and bookshops across European capital cities using Openstreetmap’s API Overpass; as well as Eurostat expenditure on newspapers, books and stationery to create a final aggregated score revealing the best and worst cities to be a bookworm.

Top 10 worst European cities to be a bookworm:

Rank

City

Country

Library score

(/10)

Bookshop score (/10)

Eurostat expenditure on newspapers, books, and stationery score

(/10)

Overall bookish score (out of 10)

1

 Skopje North Macedonia

0.31

0.31

0.31

2

 Bucharest Romania

2.18

0.62

0.76

1.19

3

 Belgrade Serbia

1.56

3.75

0

1.77

4

 Madrid Spain

0.93

3.43

2.30

2.22

5

 Minsk Belarus

3.12

1.56

2.34

6

 London UK

1.25

0

6.92

2.72

7

 Sofia Bulgaria

0

8.12

0.38

2.83

8

 Brussels Belgium

0.62

1.25

6.92

2.93

9

 Tirana Albania

1.87

4.06

2.97

10

 Tallinn Estonia

4.06

0.93

4.23

3.07

 

The Knowledge Academy (https://www.theknowledgeacademy.com) can reveal that the worst European city for booklovers is Skopje, North Macedonia which earned a final bookish score of 0.31/10; as it tallied the same underwhelming scores for both its libraries and bookshop (0.31/10).

Subsequently, the second worst European city for booklovers according to the study is Bucharest, Romania  which earned a final bookish score of a mere 1.19/10. Bucharest earned disappointingly low scores for its libraries (2.18/10), bookshops (0.62/10) and expenditures (0.76/10), which contributed to its overall rank.

Another Balkan entry in third position is Serbia’s capital, Belgrade with a final bookish score of 1.77/10. Belgrade earned 3.75/10 for its bookshops, 1.56/10 for its libraries and zero for expenditures – collecting low scores across all categories.

Top five best European cities to be a bookworm:

Rank

City

Country

Library score

(/10)

Bookshop score (/10)

Eurostat expenditure on newspapers, books, and stationery score

(/10)

Overall bookish score

(out of 10)

1

 Zürich* Switzerland

9.68

9.06

9.37

2

 Luxembourg Luxembourg

9.37

9.68

8.84

9.30

3

 Bratislava Slovakia

10

9.37

5.76

8.38

4

 Reykjavík Iceland

6.56

8.43

9.61

8.20

5

 Chisinau Moldova

7.18

8.75

7.97
*Note: for Switzerland, its capital Bern was changed to Zurich due to it being a denser area, more akin to a true capital.

Romania Journal
