Approximately 2,500 soldiers and specialists from the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Romanian Intelligence Service, the Special Telecommunications Service, the National Penitentiary Administration and the Romanian Customs Authority, with about 190 technical means and 45 aircraft, will participate in the National Military Parade organized on December 1, in Bucharest, on the occasion of Romania’s National Day, in the Arc de Triumph Square.

The Ministry of National Defence informs that, alongside the Romanian military, approximately 240 foreign military personnel will also march at the Military Parade, within detachments from Albania, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Croatia, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, the Republic of Moldova, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Spain, the USA, Turkey and military personnel from allied countries contributing to NATO structures on the territory of Romania.

The foreign detachments include approximately 21 technical means, including combat aircraft. On November 28, between 10:00 and 13:00, the general rehearsal for the parade will take place at the Arc de Triumph. In this regard, for the smooth running of the official ceremony organized on the occasion of the National Day of Romania, the Bucharest Road Brigade will order measures to ensure traffic flow and inform drivers about road restrictions on the arteries that converge towards Arc de Triumph Square, for the days of November 28 and December 1.

On December 1, the national flag will be hoisted in all military institutions in the country, the Great Flag will be raised on board maritime and river vessels, and an exhibition of military equipment will be placed in the area of ​​the Arc de Triomphe in Bucharest, which can be visited after the end of the official ceremony, until 12:30.

In the garrisons where large units and military units are deployed, representatives of the Romanian Army will participate, at the request and with the support of local authorities, in the preparation, organization and conduct of military and religious ceremonies.

The military personnel on mission in the theaters of operations, as well as those on mission in Poland, will participate in military ceremonies and specific activities on the occasion of the National Day.