Bucharest ranked among cities with the highest dog density in the world, study says

Bucharest has been named one of the best cities in the world for dog lovers.

Using academic reports and official government statistics, the team at Protect My Paws has identified the cities where you’re most likely to find a dog to pet.

According to a new study, Bucharest ranks 14th as the city with the most dogs per km2. The survey claims that there are 151,476 in Bucharest and 664 dogs per km2, with 8 dogs per 100 humans.

The survey survey also states that Paris, France, has 2,857 dogs per km2, the highest dog density in the world. Houston in the US is home to 52.1 dogs per 100 humans, the highest ratio in the world, while Chicago is the major US city with the highest density of dogs (1,037 per km2).

Budapest, Hungary, is the European city with the highest dog:human ratio (22.8:100).