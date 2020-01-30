Bucharest ranks 4th in Europe and 14th in the world on traffic congestion

Bucharest ranks fourth in Europe and 14th in the world in the 2019 TomTomTraffic Index on urban congestion released today.

The traffic congestion index calculated for Bucharest has increased by 4 pc up to 52%, even if our Capital has been down by one place in the European ranking and by three places in the index worldwide.

The TomTom Index covered 416 cities across 57 countries on 6 continents.

In the European ranking, Bucharest follows after Moscow, Istanbul and Kiev, with Saint Petersburg, Dublin, Odessa, Lodz, Krakow and Novosibirsk coming closer.

The first ten positions worldwide are taken by Bengaluru (India), Manila (Philippine), Bogota (Columbia), Mumbai, Pune (India), Moscow (Russia), Lima (Peru), New Delhi (India), Istanbul (Turkey) and Jakarta (Indonesia).

According to the index, the least congested day of 2019 in traffic was Sunday, April 28 and the most congested was Thursday, November 21.