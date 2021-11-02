Bucharest ranks as one of the most Instagrammed Christmas Markets in Europe

It’s hard to imagine a more festive way to celebrate the season than by visiting a Christmas Market – sipping hot mugs of gluhwein in the cold winter air, shopping for hand-crafted gifts at wooden chalets, or snacking on classic wintery treats.

Although originally originating in Germany, these festive markets are now held in many other countries around the world and there are now hundreds – if not thousands – to choose from.

That’s why Holidu decided to find out which are the most Instagrammed cities Christmas markets in Europe.

The Most Instagrammed Christmas Markets in Europe