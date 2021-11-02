file photo
SOCIETY & PEOPLE

Bucharest ranks as one of the most Instagrammed Christmas Markets in Europe

By Romania Journal
Holiday search engine, Holidu.co.uk, has analysed which are the most Instagrammed Christmas markets in Europe – and Bucharest took a top ten spot!

It’s hard to imagine a more festive way to celebrate the season than by visiting a Christmas Market – sipping hot mugs of gluhwein in the cold winter air, shopping for hand-crafted gifts at wooden chalets, or snacking on classic wintery treats.

Although originally originating in Germany, these festive markets are now held in many other countries around the world and there are now hundreds – if not thousands – to choose from.

That’s why Holidu decided to find out which are the most Instagrammed cities Christmas markets in Europe.

The Most Instagrammed Christmas Markets in Europe

  1. Wroclaw, Poland
  2. Strasbourg, France
  3. Vienna, Austria
  4. Frankfurt, Germany
  5. Budapest, Hungary
  6. Colmar, France
  7. Prague, Czech Republic
  8. Munich, Germany
  9. Berlin, Germany
  10. Bucharest, Romania

Romania Journal
